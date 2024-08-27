When Stray Kids’ Bang Chan took blame for eating more and instead snuck coupons to TWICE members amid strict diet

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan is considered one of the best leaders in K-pop who always takes care of his bandmates. But his heart is way too big just for his own group. Two years back, he revealed that when his labelmates TWICE members were on a diet during their trainee days, he sneaked them meal coupons and then later took the blame for eating more food.

Back in 2022, Stray Kids made a guest appearance on the popular talk show The K-Star Next Door. MC Jonathan read out a tweet that said, “JYP stopped TWICE from using the cafeteria to make them go on a diet, but Bang Chan helped them out and got in trouble at work.”

He asked the group if it was true. To this, they replied that, like most trainees, TWICE was also on a strict diet at that time, preparing for their debut. Bang Chan didn’t attend the show, so Lee Know called him up for a better fact check.

The Stray Kids leader confirmed over the phone that TWICE members wanted to have some pork belly, but they weren’t allowed to eat it due to the strict diet regime. “I gave them all my meal coupons,” Bang Chan revealed.

The tweet also said that the K-pop idol blamed the girl group members when he got in trouble for sneaking the meal coupons. However, Bang Chan instantly denied this over the phone, revealing that he took the blame instead: “I said sorry for eating too much.”

MC Jonathan and his bandmates were instantly amazed by how cool he was. They couldn’t stop parsing Bang Chan’s kind actions and also how he took the blame to protect his juniors.

Truly, whether it is about taking care of his bandmates or others, Bang Chan is always ready to step forward.

On the work front, Stray Kids has been having quite an eventful year. They started with a historical Met Gala debut, landing on the front page of international media. A few weeks later, the group released a digital single with Charlie Puth titled Lose My Breath. On July 19, they made their highly-anticipated comeback with a new mini-album, ATE, and its title track, Chk Chk Boom. The group is now on the dominATE world tour.

