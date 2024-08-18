When SUGA bowed and cried after seeing his parents at BTS concert for the first time

BTS’ SUGA might have a tough exterior but he often showcases his emotional side. With his powerful rap verses and fierce persona, he moves the crowd and inspires them. However, he also touches upon his sensitive side and one of those is when he cried during a bTS concert after seeing his parents in the audience.

Back in 2016, during one of BTS’ concerts, SUGA’s parents also attended it to showcase their support for the artist. When he noticed them in the crowd from the stage, he instantly broke down in tears. The rapper kneeled on the stage and bowed to his parents, displaying his respect. The emotional moment is one of the memorable instances of K-pop where SUGA was at his most vulnerable position.

Earlier in an interview, SUGA revealed that his parents were not always supportive of his passion. It was because they did not understand what rapping was and due to their generation gap, they had difficulty understanding his profession. However, with hard work and resilience, he managed to make a name for himself in the field. That is the reason why he was touched to watch his parents attend the concert and support him despite the difficult journey.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

The record was extremely well received by fans and took up top spots on both international and domestic charts. People Pt. 2 and Haegeum served as the lead singles, which became extremely popular among the K-pop community.

Moreover, the artist also released his solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, chronicling his journey leading up to the release of his album. He was also involved in participating with Apple Music to hold a five-episode radio show titled Agust D Radio. Additionally, he also went on his first solo tour, the Suga Agust D Tour, where he performed several shows in the United States. He also covered many other cities, such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.