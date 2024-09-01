Where is My Home uses photo without BTS' SUGA amid drunk driving controversy; Know details

The variety show Where is My Home used a picture of BTS for their latest episode without memeber SUGA amid his drunk driving controversy. The rapper and producer is under police investigation for drunk driving an electric scooter. He has been under public scrutiny since.

MBC's Where is My Home's latest episode which was broadcast on August 29, used an image of BTS featuring 6 members instead of 7. Member SUGA was missing from the picture used by the network. This comes a a result of the rapper being embroiled in drunk driving case. MBC's action has been met with mixed views from the public. While some have defended SUGA, others feel it's only right to not use his photo.

BTS' SUGA is under police investigation for driving an electric scooter under the influence. On August 6, the rapper was found by 3 police personnel who were patrolling as the idol fell on the road as he was on his way back home. The police smelt alcohol on him and he was promptly taken to the district's police station. SUGA has been under strong public scrutiny due to the recent controversy.

BTS' SUGA responded to the reports claiming that he is under police investigation for drunk driving an electrical scooter. The idol confirmed the reports and apologized with a Weverse post. He detailed how he ended up riding the electric scooter and also explained that he was unaware of the traffic laws about the vehicle.

BTS member SUGA wrote a personal apology admitting the drunk driving electric scooter incident. His agency BIGHIT MUSIC also confirmed the reports and released a statement explaining the situation. In his apology, the idol explained that he was on his way back home and ended up renting an electric scooter and fell near his home.

