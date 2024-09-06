Agency confirms TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun to make solo debut in September; schedule and other details awaited

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s eldest member Yeonjun is going solo. He is one of the most popular K-pop idols with suave looks, outstanding dancing skills, stage presence, and many more talents. Now, BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed his solo debut is set to unravel in September. Previously, on RUN JIN, the TXT member confirmed his plans to release a mixtape to mark his solo debut.

On September 6, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC stated to a Korean media outlet that Yeonjun is gearing up for his solo debut in September. “We plan to announce the specific schedule later”, the company added.

Although there was no mention of his first solo project, it was earlier rumored that the TXT member would release a mixtape. Regardless, MOAs are excited more than ever as Yeonjun is set to become the first TOMORROW X TOGETHER member to embark on solo activities.

Notably, in BTS’ Jin’s variety series RUN JIN’s episode 4, he first revealed that he is working hard on his solo debut but refrained from sharing any details.

Meanwhile, Yeonjun’s surging popularity hints at his bright solo career forthcoming. Since his debut with TXT in 2019, the K-pop idol has garnered significant recognition with his performances at year-end ceremonies and special stages. He has also earned the moniker ‘representative K-pop performer’ in South Korea as every time he posts a dance challenge video it goes viral.

Advertisement

Apart from his outstanding dancing skills, Yeonjun also boasts his vocal prowess, leading him to be known as ‘BIGHIT MUSIC’s legendary trainee’. Meanwhile, this all-rounder K-pop idol recently showed off his skills as an OST singer. He lent his voice to the track Boyfriend for Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been starrer rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM.

On the work front, Yeonjun’s group TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently on their third world tour ACT: PROMISE. Following the release of their mini-album Minisode 3 : TOMORROW, the group has been touring the US, Japan, and more countries since May. Next on September 7, TXT is set to meet fans in Singapore. Then, the boy band will visit more cities like Fukuoka, Jakarta, and Taipei.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY under solo moniker Agust D becomes FIRST Korean rap album to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify