Who is Han Ji Hyun? Female lead of upcoming K-drama Spice Up Our Love co-starring Lee Sang Yi

Han Ji Hyun has been in the industry since 2018. She first appeared in the short drama Soul Driver. The actress is best known for her role as Joo Seok Kyung in the hit drama The Penthouse: War in Life. She was born on March 21, 1996, and is recognized for her strong acting skills and charismatic presence, quickly gaining popularity in the K-drama industry. She is currently appearing in the hit drama No Gain No Love.

Who is Han Ji Hyun?

Han Ji Hyun in Spice Up Our Love

Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the female lead in the upcoming drama Spice Up Our Love. Spice Up Our Love is a spin-off of the ongoing romantic comedy No Love No Gain starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae.

The drama is set to release on October 3 and will be streaming on TVING. A global release has not been announced yet. While Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun take on the second lead in No Gain No Love, they will be appearing as the main lead couple in the drama. They will be the focus couple of the Spice Up Our Love.

Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun will be leading the romance drama Spice Up Our Love. Lee Sang Yi will be taking on the role of a CEO and Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the nutritionist of the company. The story revolves around a webnovel author who finds herself in the world of her novel as the lead female protagonist.

The drama has been directed by Kim Jung Sik who is also known for No Love No Gain, Drink Now Work Later and Strong Girl Namsoon. The script has been written by Kim Hye Young. She has also written for No Gain No Love and Her Private Life.

Han Ji Hyun's upcoming projects

Han Ji Hyun will be appearing in the drama Face Me. Face Me is a medical drama in which a cold plastic surgeon and an enthusiastic young detective chase the truth of the case through reconstructive plastic surgery for victims of crime. It depicts a process in which a man and a woman with opposite temperaments accidentally cooperate and permeate each other.

Han Ji Hyun transforms into Lee Min Hyung, a detective with confidence and empathy. Lee Min Hyung gets closer to Cha Jung Woo (played by Lee Min Ki) who is a cold plastic surgeon. After meeting her, suddenly the doctor who helped crime victims gets involved in catching bad guys.

More about Han Ji Hyun

Han Ji Hyun made her debut as an actress in 2018 with the drama Soul Driver. She quickly gained fame with her role in the Penthouse series. In 2021, she won the Best New Actress at the SBS Drama Awards for Penthouse.

She has also appeared in hits like Cheer Up, The Wind Blows and What a Wonderful World.

Han Ji Hyun graduated from the Department of Acting, Theater Academy of Korea National University of Arts Department. Though initially he wanted to become a model, she switched to acting in 2018.

