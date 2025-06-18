Why did Ju Haknyeon exit THE BOYZ after sudden hiatus? Alleged Tokyo meeting with ex-AV actress raises eyebrows

One Hundred Label, the agency behind K-pop boy band THE BOYZ, has officially confirmed the departure of member Ju Haknyeon. His exclusive contract has been terminated. From here on, THE BOYZ will continue promotions as a 10-member group.

The statement did not specify the exact reason for his dismissal. However, new details suggest that his Tokyo meetup with former adult video star Kirara Asuka may have triggered the fallout.

Alleged Tokyo meetup with Kirara Asuka

A report from News1, citing the Japanese media outlet Shūkan Bunshun, claims that on May 29, 2025, Haknyeon was spotted in Roppongi, Tokyo. He was not alone, but in the company of Kirara Asuka. She's a former adult video actress who entered the AV industry in 2007 and retired in 2020. Since then, she's been active as an influencer.

According to witnesses, the pair spent the evening together at a bar, sharing drinks late into the night. They allegedly hugged, and at one point, Asuka was seen resting her chin on Haknyeon’s shoulder. The actions are described as intimate by observers. The report suggests that this meetup could have prompted swift repercussions upon his return to Korea.

Agency’s stance

When pressed about the Tokyo report, One Hundred Label neither denied nor confirmed wrongdoing. Instead, they issued a brief response, “We received an inquiry from Shūkan Bunshun and we have confirmed the details with Ju Haknyeon.”

Notably, the agency didn’t indicate whether the meeting was inappropriate or violated any terms. They did, however, clarify that Haknyeon’s contract had been terminated, and he would no longer be part of THE BOYZ or under their representation. No further explanations were offered.

Sudden hiatus sparks puzzlement

Two days back, on June 16, One Hundred Label suddenly shared that Ju Haknyeon would be stepping away from his group activities for the time being. They cite personal matters as the reason. The agency expressed regret over the unexpected announcement and asked fans of THE BOYZ, known as THE B, for their understanding.

They also encouraged continued support for the remaining members moving forward. Other than that, no further explanation was provided until recent revelations cast fresh light on the situation.

Reactions from fans

The abruptness of Haknyeon’s exit has left many fans stunned. Social media is a mix of confusion, disappointment, and intense speculation. Supporters are calling on One Hundred Label and Haknyeon himself for a transparent explanation.

It’s worth noting that K-pop agencies often maintain strict controls over idols’ behavior, particularly regarding public gatherings that can stir controversy. Associating with adult entertainment figures is generally frowned upon and can have professional repercussions.

What does this mean for THE BOYZ’s future

With Haknyeon officially off the roster, THE BOYZ will promote as a 10-member team. Lineups, line distributions, dance formations, and future promotional strategies will have to be reworked.

While the agency hasn’t indicated any hiatus for the group, fans are closely watching their following promotional schedule for signs of internal shifts.

