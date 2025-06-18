The Handmaid’s Tale: Why Did Alexis Bledel Pull Out of Emmy Awards 2025 Run?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 brought on the finale of the highly loved series. Bringing back one of the most fan-favorite characters, Dr. Emily Malek/Ofglen, Alexis Bledel managed to shock viewers with her appearance, which became one of the most talked-about cameos of the year. She managed to give a very notable end to her character, adding value to the Hulu series, much to the delight of those watching.

Advertisement

Despite previously applying for an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series nomination, she has now withdrawn it.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 has a change of nominations

Alexis Bledel will not be a part of the 2025 Emmy Awards race for the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. A new set of rules has been released for the upcoming anticipated awards night, which prohibits anyone nominated in a lead or supporting category for the same show from winning this particular award.

According to a Variety report, Alexis Bledel was notified by the Television Academy that she would not be in the running for the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series award. She’ll instead be moved to the supporting actress race.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 will not be adding Alexis Bledel’s name to their nominations, and she will exit the race, choosing to stay away from the ballot, which is set for June 12.

Advertisement

Previously, a similar situation arose in 2018, when the actress was not eligible to enter the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series competition despite appearing in seven of the thirteen episodes. She is now eligible for a win in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award, just as she was 7 years ago.

Other actors affected include Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd for their appearances in Only Murders in the Building. Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale is all set to have around 35 nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, across Primetime Emmy Awards and The Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The show has so far managed to take home 15 trophies, proving a historical run for a streamer.

ALSO READ: Will The Handmaid’s Tale Return for Season 7? Decoding What Series Finale Means for Elisabeth Moss’ Future