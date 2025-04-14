Red Velvet Seulgi’s heel incident apology grabs attention amid THE BOYZ Sunwoo vs Nana earphones feud

THE BOYZ's Sunwoo is in hot water following his recent allegations of being rude to his staff members. It stemmed from a viral video clip that showed Sunwoo dropping his earphones and loudly exclaiming, “My AirPods!” After the staff retrieved it for him, he allegedly didn't thank the person for the same. He presented a statement refuting the claim, but fans were unsatisfied. Following that, a past controversy of Red Velvet Seulgi was revisited in discussion portal Nate Pann on March 13.

Sunwoo presented a statement on his social media regarding the incident, through which his frustration was noticeable. He wrote, "I never do anything like this behind closed doors, but who is crazy enough to yell at the security guard to pick up AirPods in front of all those fans?" As per many fans who saw the short clip and shared it online, the THE BOYZ member couldn't be seen thanking the staff for his help, nor did he accept it and apologize for the same.

He, instead, stated, "I just find this so ridiculous that while I am reflecting on myself, I can’t believe people are judging me with a few-second video clip." As a response to the immense hate that he is receiving from netizens, he called them out for being judgmental and "scary." Amid fans' dissatisfaction with his way of addressing the issue, Red Velvet Seulgi’s heel incident apology resurfaced.

It was regarding the June 2024 issue where Seulgi allegedly caused her manager discomfort. She left for Taiwan in a pair of sponsored high heels. However, on landing there, the Red Velvet member was seen having exchanged it with her manager's sneakers. The heels were too big for the manager, leading to difficulties in walking. Fans criticized the act, and Seulgi was quick to respond with a sincere apology.

She presented an official statement saying, "I would like to apologize to my manager for yesterday’s incident at the airport and also for disappointing many people." Regarding the reason for the shoe switch, she wrote, "I had recently developed blisters and wounds on my feet while practicing," but still accepted her act as "careless." Fans compared it with Sunwoo's statement and pointed out the stark contrast between the two artists' ways of dealing with humane issues.

