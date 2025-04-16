Nana admits feeling 'discomfort' as THE BOYZ fans mock her amid earphones row: 'For Sunwoo's sake...'

Actress Nana has been facing malicious comments ever since she reacted to a post that bashed THE BOYZ member Sunwoo for his alleged rude behaviour towards staff. She commented that the K-pop idol should be disciplined for his act, maybe in a light-hearted tone. However, Sunwoo's fans were outraged at that and criticized her on social media. After a few days of silence, Nana finally chose to speak up against the hate on Bubble, as reported by the K-celebrity discussion portal, theqoo.

Nana addressed the Sunwoo controversy on the paid celebrity message app Bubble, on April 15, after several subscribers left harsh messages for her. As a response, the actress shared that putting forth such hate comments on Bubble was undesirable as "This is a space for me to communicate with the fans who love and support me." The Mask Girl fame also opened up on facing similar malicious remarks on her Instagram comments section as well.

Nana wrote, "Even on Instagram, I’ve been trying to overlook the discomfort, thinking It happens. But coming all the way here to leave these kinds of messages, it just doesn’t feel right." She also wanted them to stop escalating the matter any further for both her and THE BOYZ member's heed. "I hope you’ll refrain from doing so. I truly hope this stops here, for Sunwoo's sake as well," the actress stated.

Nana then showed her appreciation for her fans by mentioning she diligently reads every message they send her on Bubble. Regarding that, she wrote, "This space is just for us, so I try to read every single message. To my fans: Please don’t fight because of me. Let’s only share kind words!" The issue stemmed from a viral video showing Sunwoo dropping his earphones and exclaiming, “My AirPods!” without picking them up himself, instead waiting for staff to retrieve them. He was then handed the earpiece, with some claiming he didn't thank the staff member.

However, Sunwoo disputed this, stating he had indeed expressed gratitude. Nana got entangled in the controversy as she commented on a fan post of the video, stating that Sunwoo should be scolded.

