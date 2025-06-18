Toxic: Did Yash change the filming location for mom-to-be Kiara Advani from Bengaluru to Mumbai?

Kannada superstar Yash is currently busy with the shooting of his much-anticipated film, Toxic-A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Geethu Mohandas directorial is a gangster drama at heart, starring some of the biggest names, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and more.

The film is reportedly shot in both English and Kannada and will be available in six additional languages. An interesting update about the film has now caught the attention of fans.

Did Yash make a special arrangement for pregnant co-star Kiara Advani for Toxic?

According to a recent 123 Telugu report, Yash is said to have made a thoughtful gesture towards his Toxic co-star Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child.

Well, the Kannada star has reportedly asked the director, Geethu Mohandas, and producer, Venkat K. Narayana, to shift the shooting location of the film from Bengaluru to Mumbai, which will be more convenient for Kiara to travel to.

Yash’s cooperation with producers for Toxic’s shoot in Mumbai

That’s not all. The report further reveals that Yash has duly cooperated with the producers of the film Toxic during this shift from Bengaluru to Mumbai. As a result, a portion of the shooting was completed smoothly in the new location, which also saved the producer a significant amount of money.

However, all of these are merely unconfirmed reports at the moment, and there is no official update on the matter yet from the makers’ or actors’ sides.

Toxic’s release date and other details

For the untold, Toxic is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and will coincide with the festive period of Ugadi.

Notable Hollywood action choreographer JJ Perry had been specially invited to be on board for the movie and guide with the action scenes.

The movie has already generated considerable buzz among audiences, marking Yash’s 19th film. The first few glimpses from the movie seem to have promised an entertaining and gripping watch for the audience.

