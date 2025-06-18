‘Dhanyawaad’: Jackson Wang shares BTS moments with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, reveals favorite chaat experience

At time point, Jackson Wang may as well move to India! In a new update from the singer on June 18, he can be seen hanging out with Bollywood biggies, especially those from the music world, and it’s everything the Indian fans dreamed of and more. He can be seen arm-in-arm with Hrithik Roshan, but that’s not all, the dance squad went deeper with Tiger Shroff also making an appearance.

Which Bollywood stars were at Hrithik Roshan’s dinner for Jackson Wang?

Giving a glimpse at the blinging guestlist from the party at the Roshans, the K-pop star can be seen enjoying himself with the Roshans, including Hrithik, Rakesh, and Pinkie, having previously built a bond with them during his first visit. He has also made friends with Tiger Shroff, sharing a bond over their love for dancing.

Another Bollywood biggie at the dinner was Karan Johar, and this meeting has us hopeful for a Jackson Wang feature in one of Dharma movies. Imagine him running in slow motion, with breeze running through his hair and an Indian song playing in the background, absolute cinematic perfection!

That wasn’t all, as a musical collaboration also seems very much possible. With Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami, Salim Merchant, Pritam Da, Hanumankind, and more Indian music magicians in the house, nothing seems impossible.

The Chinese star expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception in India, saying ‘bahut bahu dhanyawaad’ to everyone in his post.

Jackson Wang confirms his most favorite Mumbai chaat

Not to forget, the singer also revealed a selfie taken with fans from the Mumbai International Airport as he was returning after a week-long stay for promoting MAGIC MAN 2. We also cannot miss his chaat moment from India as the singer shared about trying pani puri and dahi puri.

Curious fans were surprised to learn that, unlike the majority of the world, who prefer the former, the chilly-allergic Jackson Wang was a fan of dahi puri, and honestly, we agree.

In an exclusive chat with us, the rapper shared how he hopes Krrish 4 will be his entry into Bollywood, and joked how his character would be killed right after a short appearance.

