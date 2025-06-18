3 Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week (June 15 - June 20): Dhanush, Nagarjuna’s Kuberaa, DNA and Chennai City Gangsters

Tamil cinema recently made the headlines after the Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer Thug Life hit the big screens. While the movie tanked at the box office, a new lineup of films is hitting the theaters soon.

If you’re planning to watch new Tamil movies in theaters this week, don’t miss this complete list with details.

3 New Tamil movies releasing in theaters

1. Kuberaa

Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Sunaina, Divya Dekate, Koushik Mahata

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles, is a social thriller, bilingually made in Telugu and Tamil. The film features the Captain Miller actor as a beggar who is roped into a chartered accountant’s conniving scheme.

To swindle money from business tycoons through calculated methods, the story takes a turn when the beggar turns out to be sharper than he lets himself be.

Aside from the lead actors, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Sunaina, and more play essential roles in the ensemble cast.

2. DNA

Cast: Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan, Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekhar, Chetan, Riythvika, Subramaniam Siva

Director: Nelson Venkatesan

Release Date: June 20, 2025

DNA starring Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles is a crime action thriller directed by Nelson Venkatesan, who co-wrote the screenplay along with Athisha Vino.

The film narrates the tale of an unlikely couple entering wedlock, with the bride having a history of mental illness. However, things take a turn when she suspects that her newborn baby has been swapped by someone, with her husband turning the world upside down to help her.

Apart from the leads, the movie has actors Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekhar, Chetan, and more in supporting roles.

3. Chennai City Gangsters

Cast: Vaibhav, Athulya Ravi, Manikandan Rajesh, Anandaraj, Livingston, Rajendran, John Vijay

Director: Vikram Rajeshwar, Arun Keshav

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Chennai City Gangsters is an upcoming comedy heist movie. The film, directed by the duo Vikram Rajeshwar and Arun Keshav, features the story of two men who accidentally lose money they had for safekeeping.

As they are desperate to return the money, they meet with four eccentric cons, leading them down a spiral of hilarious moments for a bank robbery. With Vaibhav in the lead, the film has actors like Athulya Ravi, Manikandan Rajesh, Anandaraj, Livingston, Rajendran, and more in key roles.

Apart from the mentioned films, the Tamil dubbed versions of cinematic ventures like Elio and Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par are also hitting the big screens.

