Ju Haknyeon exits THE BOYZ after terminating contract with agency amid dating controversies, group to continue as 10-piece

THE BOYZ members have been embroiled in multiple controversies in the couple of months, the latest case being that of Ju Haknyeon's. Following allegations of him meeting a controversial individual, his agency, ONE HUNDRED, removed him from the group.

They shared their decision through an official notice on May 18, shocking fans. The company cited the cause as the result of their investigation into the artist's scandal.

THE BOYZ's agency terminates contract with Ju Haknyeon

ONE HUNDRED label stated, "As soon as we were informed of issues involving Ju Haknyeon's private life, our company immediately suspended his activities and took time to thoroughly verify the facts."

This indicated the sudden hiatus announcement of the artist on June 16. They mentioned doing so to investigate the matter, and after they "recognized the severity of the issue", it became "difficult to maintain our trust in him as an artist."

As a result, the label decided that Ju Haknyeon "will be withdrawing from the group and that his exclusive contract will be terminated."

THE BOYZ will continue as a 10-member group

The K-pop boy band will now reorganize as a 10-member team, following the withdrawal of Ju Haknyeon. The agency asked for THE B's (THE BOYZ's fandom) understanding regarding the matter, as "this decision was an unavoidable measure to protect the members and the team." They have officially announced that Ju Haknyeon's contract termination will be effective from today, June 18.

Henceforth, the group will be appearing with 10 members in all their ensuing schedules. Regarding Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric's activities, ONE HUNDRED stated that they "will do our utmost to support the remaining members of THE BOYZ so that they can continue their activities in a stable and healthy environment."

The agency ended the official notice by assuring fans of not having to face anything of that sort in the future. They stated, "We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans, and we will do our best to repay the fans with better news and promotions in the future."

