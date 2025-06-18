Kuberaa cast fees: Dhanush takes home 36 percent of film’s budget, Nagarjuna bags Rs 14 crores — Report

Kuberaa has already been captivating audiences with all the right kind of hype around it. The Dhanush starrer is aiming for a theatrical release on June 20, and fans are expecting an excellent response for the social thriller at the box office.

The movie’s predominant star cast, including actors like Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna, has also been one of the key factors in keeping it in the limelight.

What is Dhanush’s fee for Kuberaa?

Dhanush is marked by his terrific footfall among Tamil and Telugu audiences, and his screen presence commands a substantial fan following. The actor who plays the role of Deva in the movie is reportedly charging nearly 36 percent of the film’s total budget.

A Daily Jagran report states that his fees is near approximately Rs. 30 crores for the movie, and he is the highest-paid star in Kuberaa.

Nagarjuna Akkineni bags paycheck worth crores

Up next, Yuvasamrat Nagarjuna Akkineni is the second-highest-paid actor in Kuberaa. The seasoned actor has already made headlines with his somber yet shadowy presence in the film, as evident in its trailer.

A Filmibeat report claims that he is taking home a paycheck of Rs. 14 crores for his role as Deepak.

Did Rashmika Mandanna reduce her remuneration for Kuberaa?

Rashmika Mandanna plays the poignant role of Sameera in Sekhar Kammula’s film. The actress is sharing the screen for the first time with actors like Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

Nevertheless, it seems she has been earning comparatively more spotlight than the other two stars among fans, as Rashmika is already an established name in pan-Indian cinema. The diva is reportedly charging Rs. 4 crore for her role in the film.

This is significantly less than Rashmika’s fees in Pushpa 2, where she earned Rs. 10 crores and had become one of the highest-paid actresses among her contemporaries.

