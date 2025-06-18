Why Are Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton and More Receiving Honorary Oscars? Learn About Their Win at 2025 Governors Awards

Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas will each receive honorary Oscars at the 16th annual Governors Awards. The ceremony will take place on November 16, 2025, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood. The awards are given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognize lifetime achievements and contributions to the film industry.

Advertisement

Cruise, Allen, and Thomas will receive the Honorary Award, while Parton will be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award as per Variety.

Why are these four stars being honored?

“These brilliant artists have made a lasting impact on the film industry,” said Academy President Janet Yang. “This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact.”

Tom Cruise is being honored for his work both in front of and behind the camera. The Academy praised his “incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunt community.”

Cruise has three acting Oscar nominations for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia, and helped revive the box office during the COVID-19 pandemic with Top Gun: Maverick. He is also known for hits like Mission: Impossible, Risky Business, and A Few Good Men.

Advertisement

Debbie Allen is being recognized as a trailblazing choreographer and actor who has worked across genres and generations. She choreographed the Oscars seven times and has acted in films like Fame and Ragtime. Her credits also include A Jazzman’s Blues, Forget Paris, Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling, and producing work on Amistad and A Star for Rose.

Here’s why Dolly Parton is receiving a Humanitarian Oscar

Dolly Parton is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in recognition of her decades-long commitment to charitable work. The Academy stated that she exemplifies the values of the award through her consistent dedication to philanthropy.

Her Dollywood Foundation focuses on supporting education in East Tennessee, while her Imagination Library has distributed more than 285 million books worldwide since its launch in 1995. In addition to her humanitarian efforts, Parton is a two-time Oscar nominee for Best Original Song.

Wynn Thomas will receive an Honorary Oscar for his visionary work as a production designer. He began his film career with Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It and went on to work on classics like Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, A Beautiful Mind, and Hidden Figures. The Academy recognized his visionary eye and mastery of his craft.

Advertisement

The Honorary Award is given to individuals who have shown exceptional achievement over a lifetime, made significant contributions to the motion picture arts and sciences, or provided outstanding service to the Academy. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recognizes those in the film industry whose humanitarian efforts have positively impacted society and brought credit to the industry.

The 16th Governors Awards are being held in partnership with Rolex, the official watch sponsor of the Academy. Previous honorees included Quincy Jones (posthumously), casting director Juliet Taylor, filmmaker Richard Curtis, and James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

ALSO READ: 10 Brad Pitt Films to Watch Before F1: The Movie Releases, From Fight Club to Wolfs