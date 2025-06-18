Kajol says 'You can't touch Salman Khan's star power', expresses opinion on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming mythological horror film, Maa. The actress has been one of the most successful actors in the entertainment industry, boasting a huge fan base. Over the years, the actor has shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in various films. Recently, in an interview, Kajol commented on her working experience and even spoke about Salman's star power.

Kajol talks about Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's professionalism

In a conversation with Galatta India, Kajol was asked about her experience of working with the three Khans of the industry - Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Kajol said, "I think Shah Rukh aur Aamir bohot hi professional hai, bohot zyada professional hai. Salman bohot professional hai lekin Shah Rukh and Aamir they have been the trophy. Jitni bhi trophies hai professionalism ki, dono jeet chuke hai. But I'll say to compare not to themselves, also to compare to the film industry, they are very professional in every which way.

(I think Shah Rukh and Aamir are very professional. Salman is very professional, but Shah Rukh and Aamir they have been the trophy. Both have won trophies for professionals)."

Kajol opens up on Salman Khan's star power

Speaking about Salman, Kajol said, "As far as their work is concerned, I think Salman is Salman Khan. We can't argue with that. Salman Khan has remained Salman Khan through the years, which I think is amazing." Kajol mentioned that Aamir, in an interview, stated that Salman is a bigger star than him, as all his movies have crossed the 100 crore mark, and Salman has a huge fan following.

She stated, "Sheer star power, I think Akshay Kumar will also agree, you can't touch Salman's star power."

Speaking about her upcoming film, Kajol is set to star in Maa, which also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. Maa will release on the big screens on June 27.

