Box Office: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par takes mediocre start in advance booking, sells 7000 tickets in National Chains

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is getting ready to hit the big screen. Soon, after getting clearance from the Censor Board, the advance booking of the sports comedy drama opened late Tuesday (June 17) night, three days before its release date. The reports are not on the expected lines, as the movie registered a mediocre start in the pre-bookings.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par sells 7,000 tickets in the top three national chains

As of 3:30 PM (June 18), Sitaare Zameen Par has sold around 7,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. Of this, PVR Inox sold over 5,000 tickets while the latter contributed by recording 2,000 admissions. The advance booking doesn't seem satisfying, which should be a major concern for the makers as it will affect its opening day collections.

Going by the current trends, the RS Prasanna directorial has the potential to clock over 50,000 admissions in the top multiplex chains, before its premiere show this Friday.

Sitaare Zameen Par to take an average start of Rs 9 crore to Rs 10 crore

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the sports comedy-drama heavily depends on the initial word-of-mouth among the fans and the critics. The movie has chances to debut with Rs 9 crore to Rs 10 crore net on its opening day, depending on how spot bookings and walk-ins perform.

Advertisement

Despite Aamir Khan’s aggressive promotional spree, Sitaare Zameen Par lacks the exciting factor which can make audiences rush to the cinemas. However, as they say, content is king. If the movie succeeds in striking the right chords with the audience, the Aamir Khan movie can turn the tide and be a successful theatrical run.

For the unversed, Sitaare Zameen Par marks the return of Mr Perfectionist after 3 years. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a box office dud. The sports comedy-drama is slated to hit the cinemas on June 20 and is expected to fare well with a long run at the box office. Marketed as a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the movie got clearance from CBFC with a UA 13+ certificate. All eyes are now on its box office performance.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: After many hurdles, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par gets clearance from CBFC