BLACKPINK's Lisa reportedly got 55 million KRW per episode for The White Lotus Season 3, fans say 'too much for a cameo'

K-pop star Lisa made a memorable debut in the acting sphere with HBO's The White Lotus Season 3. Her portrayal of Mook, a sly and manipulative hotelier of a Thai hotel, earned widespread acclaim. The global success of the show's first two seasons likely drove up fees for the cast of the third instalment.

However, rumors about Lisa's alleged per-episode earnings sparked online debate among fans, given her relatively limited screen time.

Did Lisa get paid 55M KRW paycheck per episode for The White Lotus Season 3?

The White Lotus Season 3 showcased Lisa's acting talents, and her fans thoroughly enjoyed it. Bagging a role in the popular Hollywood show is quite a big deal, and the BLACKPINK member did it as a first-timer. This piqued the series' fans' curiosity about how she was cast for the role and what her fees might be.

As per a recent post made by the X (formerly Twitter) account Buzzing Pop, Lisa received 5,52,22,800 KRW (40,000 USD) per episode.

Check out fan reactions to Lisa's 55M KRW paycheck for The White Lotus Season 3

According to the series' viewers, the Rockstar singer has too short a screentime to be offered a payment as much as 55 million KRW. They sarcastically commented on how easy it was for a "talentless celebrity" to do "nothing" yet receive a substantial amount.

They alleged that it was "too much for a cameo which barely had lines or screentime.. Other actors deserve better." However, her fans quickly rallied to her defence.

According to them, all the main cast members of the show received the same amount, and Lisa earned even more from her singing career and entrepreneurship than what she received from her appearance in The White Lotus Season. They also stressed her global status, which led to the show gaining even more traction.

Further, her status as a Thai national and her effective promotion of the show in both her home country and overseas contributed to the show's popularity, according to the K-pop artist's fans.

Regardless of the debate over her pay, Lisa's scenes generated significant buzz despite her limited screen time.

