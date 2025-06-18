This superstar’s first Pan-India film to feature a set worth Rs 50 crores, costing more than RRR and Ramayana

Most Indian films rely on visual effects (VFX) rather than the usual norm of creating massive sets. While this may be true, some filmmakers still create elaborate sets to achieve authenticity. However, do you know about the largest set being built for an Indian movie?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are joining hands for the first time with the tentatively titled SSMB29. The magnum opus, touted as one of the most expensive ventures ever made in India, will feature a grand film set worth Rs 50 crore.

According to reports, the makers of the upcoming adventure film have recreated the entire city of Kashi in Hyderabad. Being set partly in Varanasi, the makers have crafted the ghats and temples in the city owing to the logistical constraints of shooting on location.

In a leaked image from social media, the set could be seen being erected in Hyderabad.

See the massive set for SSMB29

Recently, Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab created a massive set, which is the biggest indoor set in the world. As the film set is said to span 38,000 square feet, the makers required six months to create it, although the cost remains unknown.

The upcoming horror comedy film, directed by Maruthi, features the story of a young man trying to flip an ancestral home in hopes of swindling money. With the Rebel Star in the lead, the movie has Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, and many more in key roles.

Talking about the Mahesh Babu starrer, SSMB29 is reportedly being made on a massive budget, making it one of the largest productions in Indian cinema. We at Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film would be a single release, as opposed to the initial idea of a two-part cinematic venture.

The film is expected to continue shooting until 2026 and be released in 2027. With Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing key roles, the film has yet to confirm its complete cast.

