Did You Know Ariana Grande’s Nonna Majorie Was Oldest Artist Ever on Billboard Hot 100? Singer, Brother Frankie Mourn

Ariana Grande and her brother Frankie Grande are mourning the loss of their beloved grandmother, Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande, who passed away peacefully at home at the age of 99.

The Grande family announced the news in a heartfelt statement on social media on Tuesday, June 17. "We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away," read the message from Ariana's mother, Joan Grande. "Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks."

The family also expressed gratitude for the support they've received: "We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life."

Ariana Grande honors 'Nonna' with a touching throwback post

Ariana Grande paid tribute to her grandmother with a black-and-white photo from Marjorie's wedding to her late husband, Frank Grande. The singer captioned the emotional Instagram post with just one word: "forever."

Marjorie Grande, affectionately known as 'Nonna,' had a close relationship with the pop star and played a special role in her life and career. She appeared on stage with Ariana in 2018 during her God Is a Woman performance alongside Joan and her cousin Lani.

Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande also shared his love for their grandmother with a moving Instagram post. “I love you endlessly, my sweet Nonna,” he wrote. “I miss you more than words can hold. My heart is shattered, but I feel you watching over me, already so proud of everything I’ve done and all that is about to come.” Frankie included photos and memories that captured their bond and showed the special connection he had with Marjorie.

Marjorie Grande wasn’t just a family figure; she also left a mark on Ariana’s musical legacy. At 98, she became the oldest person to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to her feature on the track Ordinary Things from Ariana’s Eternal Sunshine album, which debuted at No. 55 in April 2024.

Ariana celebrated the moment on Instagram, writing: “Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100. We love and thank you.”

Marjorie was often seen supporting Ariana’s work. When Wicked was released in 2024, Ariana flew to her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, to watch the film with her grandmother. Marjorie is survived by her daughters Joan and Judy, her grandchildren Ariana, Frankie, and Lani, and a legacy of love that continues through her family’s memories and music.

