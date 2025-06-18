Tahira Kashyap reveals having 'zero bank balance' after marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana, recalls WHY it happened

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The pair often sets major couple goals with their undeniable chemistry. In a recent interview, Tahira shared how they supported each other during tough times, particularly when they faced financial struggles early in their marriage.

The writer and filmmaker recalled feeling upset with her husband because all her savings had been exhausted, and she found it challenging to ask Ayushmann for money due to her habit of being independent.

Tahira Kashyap recalls financial struggles

Speaking to the Official People of India, Tahira Kashyap reflected on the initial financial challenges they faced after moving into their first home as a married couple. She explained that, although she had savings from her previous job, she was not employed at the time and was actively looking for work in Mumbai. She also discussed her struggles with a job at a PR agency that she did not enjoy.

Describing their financial situation, Tahira said, "This boy did not understand how we were getting the food, like how we were buying all of these vegetables, fruits. My bank balance was depleting. I had never asked anyone for money, even my parents." She expressed hesitation about asking for financial help from others.

She added, "I always had my set little financial stability." Tahira recalled how all her savings were exhausted within a year, and she had no bank balance after their marriage, as she was bearing all the expenses.

Tahira Kashyap reveals getting angry with Ayushmann

Tahira revealed that she got very angry with Ayushmann Khurrana after he asked her once why she hadn't brought mangoes. She revealed how Ayuhsman didn't realize that she wasn't having mangoes.

She added, "He asked, 'What's the problem?' And I just started crying. I asked, 'How do you think we are buying groceries?' He was like, 'Oh yeah'. I said, 'My bank balance is zero. It's been 7-8 months, and I am trying to figure out jobs, and we are spending only my savings."

It was then that the Vicky Donor actor recognized how serious the situation was and questioned why she hadn't asked him for financial support. Tahira told him that she simply couldn't bring herself to ask for money. By that time, Ayushmann had started his journey as a VJ.

Speaking about their love life, Ayushman and Tahira got married in 2008 and have two children: a son, Virajveer, and a daughter, Varushka.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana to spearhead an out and out comedy for Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra