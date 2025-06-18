BLACKPINK's Jennie wins defamation lawsuit against fake father, here's how Korean man made claims in unverified book

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has won a major legal battle to protect her personal identity and reputation. A South Korean court ruled decisively in her favor after a man (referred to as ‘A’) falsely claimed to be her biological father. He went on to publish an AI-generated novel exploiting that lie.

Court declares claims false

On May 9, 2025, the Uijeongbu District Court’s Goyang Branch issued its official verdict. The court stated, “There is no supporting evidence for the defendant’s claim aside from his own statements.” The defendant didn’t offer any documentary evidence, DNA tests, or a legal or biological link to Jennie.

Meanwhile, Jennie’s family registry, an official government document, clearly listed a different individual as her father. “It is therefore reasonable to conclude that the defendant’s claim is untrue,” the court stated in its ruling. It also acknowledged the harm done to Jennie’s reputation.

They cite the spread of misleading content and false rumors as damaging. As a result, the court ordered all existing copies of the book to be removed from circulation and destroyed. Additionally, the defendant was prohibited from making any references to Jennie in future books, on messaging apps like KakaoTalk, in interviews, or on social media.

Though the ruling sided firmly with Jennie, the court did not impose a financial fine or allow provisional enforcement. They noted that the case did not involve a direct property dispute or monetary claim. However, the defendants were ordered to bear the full cost of legal proceedings.

Fabricated paternity sparks legal war

The controversy began quietly but escalated quickly when A self-published a book prominently featuring Jennie’s name and even her logo. The prologue went as far as to state that Jennie was the author’s biological daughter. The novel, although artificial in both design and storytelling, was generated using AI.

It circulated among certain online communities. It led to widespread speculation about Jennie’s upbringing, her family’s supposed wealth, and unfounded stories.

Jennie, known for being private about her personal life, especially when it comes to her family, took the matter seriously. In September 2024, her agency, OA Entertainment, issued a public statement revealing that they would be pursuing legal action.

Agency files lawsuit against author

Three months later, in December 2024, OA Entertainment followed through with its promise. They filed a formal injunction at the Uijeongbu District Court, Goyang Branch. The lawsuit named both the man behind the false claims and his affiliated publishing company as co-defendants.

The aim of the lawsuit was not only to prohibit further distribution of the publication. It was also to impose legal restrictions on the defendant’s ability to speak about Jennie in the future.

