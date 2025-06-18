Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey Share Unexpectedly Steamy Kiss at Jurassic World Rebirth Premiere: Check Out

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey turned heads at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere in London on June 17 with a warm and friendly kiss on the red carpet. The moment, captured in several photos, showed the actress greeting her co-star with a quick peck on the lips before the two shared a hug.

Johansson looked stunning in a strapless baby pink Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with the designer's signature corset-style bodice. She accessorized it with diamond earrings and silver platform heels, styling her hair in vintage waves.

The actress's makeup featured coral eyeshadow and a matching lip shade, with her look completed by longtime stylist Kate Young, who also works with stars like Dakota Johnson and Julianne Moore.

Bailey, known for his role in Bridgerton, kept things casual with a denim shirt, white jeans, a baseball cap, and a brown blazer.

Are Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey dating?

No, the kiss was just a friendly greeting. Scarlett Johansson has been happily married to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost since 2020. She previously called Jost "a very, very, very great guy" during a December interview on Live With Kelly and Mark.

"I'm extremely lucky," she said. "He's a kind person. He's hilarious and thoughtful and loving, and he's a great dad, and I love him." She added with a laugh, "He's also got his naughty side. He keeps it interesting."

Johansson shares two children: a 3-year-old son, Cosmo, with Jost, and a 10-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

Jonathan Bailey, who publicly came out as gay in 2018, generally keeps his private life quiet. In a 2023 interview with The Standard, he shared that he was dating 'a lovely man,' though he did not reveal further details.

Along with Johansson and Bailey, co-stars Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali also posed on the London red carpet, all smiling and celebrating the film's upcoming release.

