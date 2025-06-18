Anne Burrell Dies at 55: Worst Cooks in America Host Meets Tragic End Just One Day After Final Project Unveiled

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell has died at the age of 55. Burrell passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at her home in Brooklyn, New York. Her representatives confirmed the news in a statement released to PEOPLE.

Anne Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021; his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene; her sister, Jane; her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; and her brother, Ben.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend; her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a heartfelt statement. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne Burrell was best known as the longtime host of Worst Cooks in America on Food Network. With her signature spiky platinum hair and big personality, she helped turn kitchen disasters into confident home cooks.

She also hosted Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, appeared as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, and featured in shows like Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and most recently, House of Knives, which premiered in March 2025.

Here’s what made Anne Burrell a culinary icon

Born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell developed a passion for cooking at a young age. She studied English and Communication at Canisius College before attending the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1996.

She later trained in Italy at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, developing her passion for Italian cuisine. In New York, she worked at renowned restaurants including Felidia with Lidia Bastianich and Savoy in Soho.

Before becoming a TV personality, she taught at the Institute of Culinary Education and later became a fan favorite for her teaching style, energy, and culinary skills on-screen.

What was the final project announced a day before her death?

Just a day before her death, Burrell’s latest professional project was announced. She partnered with CareRite Centers to expand their Signature Culinary Excellence program. The initiative focused on bringing a true taste of home to the dining rooms of rehabilitation and nursing centers.

According to the June 16 press release, “Chef Anne joined the CareRite family to bring a true taste of home into each dining room [and] elevate the standard of dining in healthcare with meals that are, as Anne proudly puts it, ‘good for the soul.’”

The collaboration included hands-on training for chefs at each CareRite location, enabling them to recreate Burrell’s signature dishes. “This is more than a menu change. It’s a culture shift,” the announcement stated. “With Chef Anne by our side, the CareRite communities in Florida are cooking up something extraordinary.”

Burrell was also the author of two cookbooks: Cook Like a Rock Star (2011), a New York Times bestseller, and Own Your Kitchen. Beyond cooking, she was active in philanthropy. She supported City Harvest’s Food Council, served on the Garden of Dreams Foundation’s board, and worked as a celebrity ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

