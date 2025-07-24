Hari Hara Veera Mallu Review: Movie fails to deliver an epic experience despite Pawan Kalyan’s star power

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit is a swashbuckling period epic featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. It marks the actor-politician’s return to the big screen after a considerable time and was released on July 24, 2025, following several postponements.

The Plot

Hari Hara Veera Mallu features the story of Veera Mallu, an outlaw similar to Robin Hood. Initially recruited by the King of Kollur, the warrior impresses Qutub Shah, who entrusts him with a mission to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor from Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

What follows is an alternative historical perspective, with the mission of reclaiming the diamond and elements of personal vendetta deeply embedded within it. Will Veera Mallu succeed in his mission, and what emotional scars does he hold within him, form the entire story.

The Good

Pawan Kalyan would be the biggest takeaway from the otherwise lacklustre movie. The actor embodies his character to the fullest, forming some powerful moments in his adventurous tale. As the actor-politician is full of gravitas, he owns the screen with flair, making some goosebump-worth scenes.

What makes HHVM unique in its style and presentation is the action choreography that went behind it. The energy and raw intensity that erupt from the film are what make the first half of the movie stand out from the rest of the narrative.

Coming to the technical aspects, MM Keeravani does his best to hold the fort with his musical prowess. While most of the soundtrack does not seem to challenge the RRR musician to a greater extent, he manages to do a fair job for his name.

Moreover, what catches everyone’s eye would be the detailing that went into making the set look as grand as possible. The efforts made by the production team in erecting such settings have to be lauded. The cinematography by Gnana Shekar and Manoj Paramahamsa provides an extra personality to the film.

The Bad

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, in one word, could be described as “tone-deaf.” The problem with this epic movie is that it overrelies on Pawan Kalyan to make it work, while the rest of the aspects take a backseat.

While it is a given that the Power Star is known for his massy looks and spruced-up dialogues, that alone does not cut into making a good film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu lacks the originality it claims to have and is not nearly as epic as others in the same genre.

The problem largely lies within the inconsistent screenplay and the lazy execution by the makers. As the characters do not evolve much with an arc, the film seems to be suffering from an identity crisis.

While it begins as a swashbuckling action film, it transitions into an alternative history movie and a heist flick. All these genres in one single film, with no aspect being explored to its fullest potential.

Aside from Veera Mallu, every other character is underwritten in this screenplay. However, what makes it horrendous to watch are the humorous dialogues in misplaced areas that make one question what they are watching once again.

As the second half is diluted by such poor execution and stretched-out filler scenes, Hari Hara Veera Mallu suffers from a franchise problem. Like many recent movies, this one also holds back from exploring more aspects of the film for a sequel, making this film a test of patience.

With outdated punchlines, poor editing, and horrible VFX, the Pawan Kalyan starrer feels more like a chore than an enjoyable watch. Additionally, the Leo-like title card is reaching a saturation point, with even this movie having it.

The Performances

Hari Hara Veera Mallu makes use of Pawan Kalyan’s star power to the fullest. The actor’s inclusion may not be a pathbreaking role, but it is watchable for his screen presence.

While Bobby Deol does what was asked of him, Nidhhi Agerwal manages to make an impression on the screen to some extent, but still falls short from a character perspective.

Watch the trailer for Hari Hara Veera Mallu:

The Verdict

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is neither an epic nor a full-fledged period adventure. For fans of Pawan Kalyan, this may be a chance to watch him in a new character, and you could watch it in theaters once.

