Fahadh Faasil wants to drive taxi in Barcelona after quitting films? Actor reveals his retirement plan

Fahadh Faasil is among the finest actors of Indian cinema. While he is climbing the ladder of success with each film, he made headlines in 2020, when he first opened up about his unusual retirement plans. The actor had revealed how he wanted to drive an Uber cab in Spain.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fahadh Faasil was asked about the same and whether he still thinks about it. To which, he responded positively.

Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil stands by his retirement dream of driving people in Spain

The Vikram actor expressed that he recently visited Barcelona and still thinks of becoming a cab driver there. Fahadh Faasil said, “Yeah, yeah. Of course. We were in Barcelona a few months back. I still very much think about it. I think that’ll only happen once people are done with me, you know?”

Further, Fahadh added, “Jokes aside, but just the idea of driving someone from one place to another, I think that’s a beautiful thing. At least you’re witnessing someone’s destination.”

The actor mentioned that he loves driving, and whenever he gets a chance, he takes out his car and drives. “And I still do that, every time I get a chance to drive, I drive. There, here, everywhere. Whenever I get the chance, I take the wheel. It’s something I still enjoy a lot. That’s my time for myself. And it’s really good for thinking while driving,” the actor highlighted.

Advertisement

When Fahadh Faasil first opened up about his post-retirement dream

Back in 2020, while promoting CU Soon, Fahadh Faasil had spilled the beans on his post-retirement career. He had also mentioned that his wife loved the idea of him driving people in Spain. “As of now, there is nothing else that I would enjoy doing other than being an Uber driver. I would love to drive people around. I tell my wife that, as a retirement plan, I wish to move to Barcelona and drive people across Spain. She loves this plan,” said FaFa in a conversation with The Indian Express.

On the work front, the Malayalam actor is gearing up for the release of Maareesan, co-starring Vadivelu. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, the Tamil-language comedy thriller is set to hit the cinemas on July 25.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj explains why Rajinikanth ‘can’t do Vikram’ and Kamal Haasan ‘shouldn’t do Coolie’