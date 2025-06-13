Killin' It Girl music video: BTS' J-Hope showcases sizzling chemistry with female lead in GloRilla collab track

J-Hope dropped his third digital single Killin' It Girl on June 13 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST/12 AM ET). Featuring verses by American rapper GloRilla, the collaborative track boasts a seamless fusion of the styles of both artists.

The MV showcases J-Hope's sizzling chemistry with the female lead, reflecting the artist's newfound sex appeal, as hinted by BTS' previous comments about exploring a 'second phase' post military discharge.

Advertisement

J-Hope unveils seductive Killin' It Girl MV

Killin' It Girl is aptly described by BIGHIT MUSIC as "a hip-hop song that vividly expresses the thrill of love at first sight, with lyrics describing the experience of gazing at a confident and charming partner."

The music video showcases a more confident and daring J-Hope, who exudes an undeniable spark alongside choreographer Alyssa Santos. Their insane visuals and subtle touches sent the internet into a frenzy.

Watch the Killin' It Girl MV here:

The BTS member heats things up with his six-pack abs and suggestive lyrics of getting intimate on his beloved's birthday. The lines "10 out of 10" and "Baddest out your friends" are used to indicate the women he is physically attracted to. Describing her mesmerizing beauty, J-Hope sings, "It should be a crime just to look that fine."

Besides flaunting his chiselled physique, the singer also showcased what he's known best for— his amazing dancing skills.

Advertisement

J-Hope drops Killin' It Girl MV on BTS' 12th anniversary

What makes the song even more special is that its release coincided with BTS' 12th debut anniversary. As South Korea buzzed with FESTA celebrations, J-Hope drops a banger and will head to his HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL encore stage next. It will be held on the same day, June 13, and also the following day, at Goyang Stadium at 7 PM KST (3:30 AM IST/6 AM ET).

As 6/7 BTS members have been released from the military by June 11, their fandom, ARMY, is expecting a group reunion (without the yet-to-be-discharged SUGA) at J-Hope's Seoul concerts.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope to perform Killin' It Girl live at HOPE ON THE STAGE Final encore concert, but will he unite with SUGA on June 21?