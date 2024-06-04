Wonderland is an upcoming South Korean movie that has been creating anticipation among fans since its announcement. Starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Tang Wei, and Jung Yu Mi in the lead roles, the movie follows different people who have all lost their loved ones. As they all grow desperate for some interaction with the people they lost, only one place appears that offers to help them reunite. Moreover, the uber-popular actor Gong Yoo will be making a cameo in the film.

The movie is directed and screenwritten by Kim Tae Yong and is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024. From a complex story dealing with modern problems to a star-studded cast list, let’s check out the reasons why you should be on the lookout for the movie’s release.

3 reasons why you should watch Wonderland

Intricate storyline

The plot of the movie follows a simulated world called Wonderland which enables people to reconnect with their loved ones whom they have lost in real life through an advanced AI system. The facility is run by Harry and Hyun Soo, who are responsible for controlling and meticulously curating an experience for the users who wish to reunite with their loved ones and make sure it brings them comfort and closure.

Among the people who seek to use the services is Jeong In, whose lover enters a state of comatose following an incident. The young couple were in a relationship and in love with each other for several years. However, Jeong In misses her lover and lets the facility create a fake version of him so that she can spend time with him again.

On the other hand, a man in his 40s also visits the facility to meet his wife, Bai Li, once again after he lost her. However, the computerized version gains consciousness somehow and she is able to meet her daughter even after being dead. Moreover, the founders are not just involved with the project; they also use it to meet the people they have lost.

But suddenly, the technology fails to keep up with the demands and starts to glitch. As reality is forced to seep back into their lives, they find it extremely hard to accept it. The movie tells a story of love, loss, grief, and how the individuals finally heal from the pain. As the story develops, will the characters be able to accept their reality and move on from the past?

Delves into modern subjects

One of the most compelling aspects of the story is the inclusion of modern inventions to tell a story about the current society. With advancement, the members of a society can grow to become more distant and lonely. Technology and modern facilities can definitely help one subdue the grief and longing for a while but one cannot depend upon it entirely. The movie tells the story of exploring emotions and finding the ability to heal with time, which will be extremely relatable to the audience.

Star-studded cast ensemble

The ensemble cast of the film is led by Park Bo Gum as Tae Ju, who falls into a coma following an unfortunate incident. Bae Suzy as Jeong In is the female lead who serves as Tae Ju’s romantic interest and stays beside him during his vegetative state. Tang Wei will also be appearing in the movie as the deceased wife but somehow her AI version gains consciousness. Gong Yoo will be making a cameo where he takes up the role of a man who lost his wife. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik takes up the coordinator's role responsible for running the company, and Jung Yu Mi is his partner.

