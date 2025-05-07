Rihanna Drops Major Update About Her Next Album R9 After Surprising Met Gala Pregnancy Reveal

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016, and her fans have been eagerly waiting for her ninth album, which has been delayed for several years due to the singer being occupied with her beauty brand Fendi and other work commitments.

After RiRi announced her 3rd pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, fans assumed the album would not be released anytime soon. But the singer has now insisted that it won't be delayed due to her pregnancy.

When asked if the R9 album will be put on pause for now, the singer told Entertainment Tonight, "No, maybe a couple of videos," before adding, "I can sing."

With her latest update, RiRi has confirmed that the album is on its way and won't take much longer to hit the market.

During her 2025 Met Gala appearance, she also revealed that she isn't "too overwhelmed" by her pregnancy. She said, "I'm good! I'm shockingly feeling ok, and not too overwhelmed at the moment. At first, it was kinda like, 'Ahhh!'"

Rihanna, who already has sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 21 months, with A$AP Rocky, is set to welcome her third baby. The singer always finds unique ways to reveal her baby bump. Last time, she announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime performance. This time, she chose the Met carpet to share the exciting news with her fans.

Coming to her discography, the singer has released eight studio albums so far. She released her debut album, Music of the Sun, in August 2005. The following year, she released her second studio album, A Girl Like Me.

Good Girl Gone Bad was her third studio album, which was released in 2007. After two years, she came up with her fourth studio album, Rated R, which sold over three million copies worldwide. Her fifth and sixth albums were released in 2010 and 2011.

Her seventh album, Unapologetic, which was released in 2012, was one of her most successful albums. After a gap of four years, the singer released her eighth album, Anti, which was certified six times platinum by the RIAA.

