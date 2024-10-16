Will BTS' Jungkook and Jimin miss J-Hope's military discharge? New update raises suspicion

With BTS' J-Hope set to be discharged from the military on October 17, fans are eagerly awaiting the heartwarming reunion of the BTS members. However, recent updates from Jungkook have sparked speculation about whether he and Jimin will be able to attend J-Hope's military discharge ceremony, given the ongoing tensions with North Korea.

Jungkook's recent Weverse post, shared on October 16, acknowledged the approaching milestone while expressing his respect for his hyungs (elder brothers), Jin and J-Hope, who enlisted before him and Jimin. His message read, "Jin... J-Hope... I hope you happily do all that you couldn't because you enlisted first... You've worked hard." He then added a note about his and Jimin’s current military status: "We have 238 days left." Jimin chimed in with a message of solidarity, "Let's be strong," followed by Jungkook's affectionate response, "Jaman."

These updates come just hours after J-Hope shared his own “D-1” countdown post on Instagram, marking his imminent return to civilian life after seven months of service. The subtle yet heartfelt interactions among the members show their strong bond but have also fueled questions about whether Jungkook and Jimin's attendance at the ceremony might be affected by geopolitical tensions in the region.

The strained relationship between South and North Korea often influences military operations and movement restrictions, raising concerns over the safety of the public, public figures, and the flexibility of soldiers on duty. Jungkook's message acknowledging his ongoing service period hints that both he and Jimin may have limitations on their schedules or travel due to military protocols during times of heightened alert.

Advertisement

Following the band's decision to enlist sequentially, BTS has been navigating the military period while keeping the promise of reuniting as a full group in 2025. Additionally, HYBE's announcement confirming the renewal of their contracts has provided reassurance about BTS' future as a group, given their timely military discharge in 2025.

Fans are hopeful for a reunion at J-Hope's discharge, reminiscing about the warm welcome Jin received from the members in June. However, given the current regional climate, whether Jungkook and Jimin can attend remains uncertain, adding suspense to an otherwise joyous occasion.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope prepares for military discharge on October 17 with 'D-1' update, reacts to Jin's message for him: ‘Hahahaha….’