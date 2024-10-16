BTS' J-Hope prepares for military discharge on October 17 with 'D-1' update, reacts to Jin's message for him: ‘Hahahaha….’

As BTS' J-Hope eagerly counts down to his military discharge on October 17, he took to Instagram on October 16 to share a heartfelt “D-1” update with fans, expressing his excitement for reuniting with them after nearly seven months of service. His message not only signified a personal milestone but also builds anticipation among the devoted ARMY, who have been eagerly waiting for this moment.

Take a look at his update here;

In a charming twist, J-Hope also reacted to fellow BTS member Jin's playful disbelief regarding his upcoming discharge. Jin, who completed his own military service in June, took to Weverse on October 14, expressing surprise at J-Hope’s imminent return. His post read, “You’re going to be discharged from jweh-hope? Wow, time really flies. At my time, it was really… jweh-hope is discharged from the military? Wow…” J-Hope couldn’t help but find humor in Jin's astonishment, responding with a series of hearty laughs in the comments: “hahahahahahahah,” showing their close-knit bond and the light-hearted camaraderie that fans cherish.

Meanwhile, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho Seok, enlisted in the South Korean Army on April 18, 2023. Following his basic training, he served as an assistant training instructor in the 36th Infantry Division, a role that underscored his leadership skills and commitment to his duties. His decision to enlist, after canceling his deferment, resonated deeply with fans, who admired his sense of responsibility and dedication to serving his country.

Despite being away from the idol-life, J-Hope kept his creative spirit alive. In March 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC released a six-part docuseries titled HOPE ON THE STREET, highlighting J-Hope’s artistic journey and street dance roots. The accompanying album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, featured the lead single Neuron, which included collaborations with esteemed artists Gaeko and Yoon Mirae, delighting fans who longed for a taste of his artistry during his service.

As J-Hope prepares to reunite with his fellow BTS members, the excitement among ARMYs is palpable. This upcoming homecoming promises to reignite the energy and creativity that BTS is renowned for, marking yet another joyful chapter in their unforgettable story. With just one day left, the countdown to J-Hope’s discharge has reached a fever pitch, and ARMYs are ready to celebrate his return in style!

