Will Queen of Tears' Blu-Ray release get canceled amid Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy? All we know so far

Popular romance drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in lead roles, had an impressive run on Netflix worldwide. Riding on its star power and gripping plot, the drama earned over 65 billion won in revenue, exceeding the production cost of 56 billion won. Following its success, a Blu-Ray promotion cafe was opened and pre-payments were made for the same. However, with the aggregation of the Kim Sae Ron dating row, many have asked for a refund, as per TV Report's March 18 report.

Queen of Tears was one of the most successful dramas of Kim Soo Hyun, which dominated the first half of 2024. It had a substantial production budget of 40 billion won (approximately USD 30 million). To showcase their love for the 16-episode romance comedy and its cast, a fan club of the drama opened its Blu-Ray promotion cafe. The second round of pre-payments for the Queen of Tears: Premium Edition Blu-Ray was made in July-August last year. Reportedly, an amount of 297,000 KRW was earned from the pre-bookings of the event.

However, following Kim Soo Hyun's minor dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae Ron, numerous fans are expressing their decision not to attend the Blu-Ray release and have inquired with the cafe regarding a refund for their pre-payments. After Queen of Tears' release on March 9, 2024, it dominated the drama rankings for eight consecutive weeks, from its premiere to its finale. It achieved a record-breaking viewership rating of 24.9%, securing its position as the highest-rated tvN drama of all time.

Advertisement

However, the dating scandal severely damaged Kim Soo Hyun's reputation, causing fans to abandon his works. The Queen of Tears Blu Ray release is now at risk of cancellation, and numerous fans are boycotting his upcoming drama, Knock Off. This boycott may lead to significant financial losses for the drama's producers, potentially requiring the actor to pay a penalty. Additionally, his scenes in a recent music variety show, Good Day, have been largely edited out to avoid backlash, and several brands have withdrawn their ads featuring him.