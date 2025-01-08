Queen of Tears to air special episode, sparking hopes for Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s 2025 reunion; know more

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears has been crowned as the viewer-selected best 2024 tvN program. To celebrate the achievement, tvN decided to reward fans with a special episode of the popular K-drama. The announcement was made by the broadcasting company on Tuesday (January 7).

The official notice by tvN read, "To celebrate its #1 ranking, a special episode of Queen of Tears is coming soon. Get ready to experience even greater emotions as we reunite with the Queen of Tears. Details about the special episode will be revealed soon, so stay tuned."

The network has not yet confirmed whether the cast members, including Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun, and Kwak Dong Yeon, will be returning for the episode.

It might be a healing episode, giving a glimpse into the happy life of the leads—Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Ji Won) and Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won). After all the hardships they have been through, they deserve an episode of peace and love, as per fans.

Fans, who have manifested this for long, have been going crazy with the uncertainty of what and what not to expect from the upcoming episode. Some expressed their excitement on social media, while some mentioned keeping their expectations low-key in order to avoid disappointment. Many fans are hopeful of a possible second-time marriage of the lead couple in the special episode.

Some are even speculating that the special episode might be a throwback to the memorable moments of the show. However, the possibility of the second is less if the special episodes of other K-dramas are looked at.

Besides Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner has also made it to tvN's top-performing 2024 programs list.

