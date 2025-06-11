Wooga squad reunion: BTS' V showered with love from Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and more post-military discharge; PICS

BTS' V returned home on June 10 following the conclusion of his 1-year, 6-month-long mandatory military service. His return to civilian life was met with immense love and support and adoration from family, fans, and industry acquaintances. When talking of V's friends, how can we miss the Wooga squad? Well, the popular South Korean squad has reunited and shared adorable glimpses from their meet-up. They also recreate the photo they took before V enlisted.

Wooga squad reunion!

Kim Taehyung, aka V, was warmly welcomed back by his Wooga squad besties Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy. The popular actors and singers coming together once again thrilled fans. They donned matching white t-shirts as they posed with their "baby", V.

Their heartwarming bond could be felt in their looks of adoration for the BTS member. The reunion was a highly anticipated one, and it certainly put huge smiles on fans' faces.

Wooga squad recreated V's pre-enlistment pose

V, being the youngest member of the friends group, has always been treated like a little brother by his Wooga squad hyungs (older male/brother). Before he enlisted in the military, the five of them met up and struck an adorable pose while clicking a groupie.

Park Hyung Sik poked V's cheek, and the other wrapped their arms around the BTS member's neck and shoulders, while he smiled cutely. This time around, the same thing was repeated but with a special touch.

The update to the recreated photo included their customized t-shirts. Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy's t-shirts included the text, "Our baby, right?, affectionately referring to V and showcasing how much they cherish him.

Fans had already seen the reunion pics coming when Peakboy posted a picture of a brand-sent cutout of V that was present in the artist's home. Finally, the wait is over, and the interest is going gaga over the cute shots.

Fans "Can't wait to see more updates," and even expect another joint project from them. Their last one was a 2022 five-episode miniseries, In the Soop: Friendcation.

