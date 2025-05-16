‘V would’ve loved it’: ARMYs feel BTS member’s absence in Wooga Squad’s Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik's horse riding adventure

Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Park Seo Joon, three members of Wooga Squad, collaborated on a special travel project. The series, shot in Dubai, aims to spotlight the region’s adventure for a tourism campaign. While the visuals are stunning and the energy is high, ARMYs can’t stop talking about how much they miss BTS V.

The video follows the trio as they explore the majestic desert landscapes, enjoy the rich surroundings, and engage in playful banter along the way. One standout moment? A horse race scene set against the backdrop of golden dunes. The three friends gear up to race, laughing and challenging each other: the loser buys dinner. As they count down—“Hana, dul, set! (1, 2, 3),” Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon take off at full speed. But Choi Woo Shik’s horse doesn’t budge.

He turns to the horse and pleads, at first in Korean and then in English, “Habibi, please, we have to go!” That line alone has the internet in stitches.

But more than laughs, the scene sparked a wave of nostalgia — and FOMO — for ARMYs. Fans couldn’t help but imagine BTS V, a fellow Wooga Squad member, in the mix.

One fan commented, “Omg yes! He would’ve looked like a prince out there.” Another joked, “I just know they made this to make Tae jealous!” Someone even asked, “Can someone edit Tae in it already?”

Others wished that BTS V could have joined his wooga hyungs (brothers), saying the video would have been even more fun with him.

ARMYs remember well that BTS' V knows his way around a horse. Thanks to his role in the K-drama Hwarang and later his elegant 2022 concept shoot Me, Myself, and V: Veautiful Days, where he played a 19th-century British gentleman riding horseback in a royal blue coat — it’s safe to say V would've nailed the prince aesthetic previously.

Although he’s not in the campaign, his presence is deeply felt. As one fan said, “It’s fun to watch Wooga’s content... but it’s not complete without Tae.” BTS V is currently serving in the military and will be discharged on June 10, 2025.

