Year-Ender Poll: From Kim Go Eun’s Exhuma to Hyun Bin’s Harbin; VOTE for the best Korean film of 2024
With many releases this year, which movie did you think deserves the crown? From Exhuma to Harbin, vote for the best Korean movie of 2024 now!
The year 2024 saw the release of numerous movies, but only a few stood out as true cinematic gems. Kicking off the year was the occult horror film Exhuma, starring Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun, which earned widespread critical acclaim for its chilling narrative and stellar performances. Officer Belt Belt, featuring Won Bin, brought a refreshing dose of positivity and garnered praise for its uplifting storyline.
Adding to the year’s highlights was Wonderland, a star-studded drama with Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, and Choi Woo Shik, captivating audiences with its emotional depth. The thriller Following, headlined by Byun Yo Han and Shin Hye Sun, stunned viewers with its gripping plot and brilliant acting.
Fans were also thrilled by Veteran 2: I, Executioner, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic Veteran, with Jung Hae In delivering a standout performance. Ji Chang Wook impressed audiences with his villainous turn in the action-packed Revolver.
As the year progressed, romantic comedies like Love in the Big City brought charm and laughter, with Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun delighting fans with their on-screen chemistry. Finally, the biographical film Harbin, starring Hyun Bin, closed the year on a high note, setting a new benchmark for excellence in storytelling and performances.
From thrillers to heartwarming dramas, pick the best Korean movie of 2024!