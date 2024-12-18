Year-Ender Poll: Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner, Marry My Husband, Love Next Door, and more; VOTE for best K-drama of 2024

From Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's heart-fluttering romance to Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's thrilling journey through time, 2024 is undoubtedly one of the best years for K-drama fans. Smash-hit releases like Marry My Husband, Love Next Door, No Gain No Love, A Killer Paradox, and more have featured some of the greatest performances by our favorite actors.

tvN's Queen of Tears narrated a rollercoaster love story that became the talk of the town for weeks if not months. In this bittersweet rom-com, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starred as a married couple coming from contrasting backgrounds. Despite many difficulties, they embarked on a new beginning with their 'wedding of the century'. However, their dreamlike romance faces trouble 3 years in their marriage. The couple tries to hold onto their own happiness until they find a way back to each other.

From topping the Netflix chart as the best non-English release to becoming the highest-rated K-drama in tvN's history, Queen of Tears is undoubtedly one of the fan favorites of 2024.

Meanwhile, Lovely Runner was an unexpected hit. Before this time-slip romance drama, the lead actor Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon were silently building their strong portfolio. In this series, they not only showcased heart-fluttering chemistry but also proved their diverse range of skills. Byeon Woo Seok starred as Ryu Sun Jae, the lead singer of the band ECLIPSE who has a tragic death waiting for him. Kim Hye Yoon transformed into Im Sol, his zealous fan who travels back in time to prevent his unfortunate fate. Along the way, they discover a new connection, which instantly hooks viewers for the long run.

Apart from these two, Love Next Door, No Gain No Love, Marry My Husband, and more hit releases earned exceptional love from the fans. Now it's time to pick your favorite 2024 K-drama!

