Yoo In Soo enlists for mandatory military service; All of Us Are Dead actor to join Air Force after basic training

Yoo In Soo, known for his roles in All of Us Are Dead and Alchemy of Souls, has officially begun his mandatory military service. On November 18, the actor’s agency, Management KOO, took to social media to announce the news to fans. The heartfelt statement read, "Yoo In Soo will undergo basic training at the Air Force Education Command before serving in the Air Force Military Band. We kindly ask for your understanding as there will be no special event on the day of his enlistment. We appreciate your support and wish him a safe and healthy return."

Despite having the option to delay his enlistment due to his acting career, the 26-year-old chose to join the Air Force after months of rigorous preparation. Yoo In Soo’s commitment and determination to serve have been widely praised, highlighting his sense of responsibility and dedication to his country.

Yoo In Soo first made his debut as a K-drama actor with his 2017 debut in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. That same year, he appeared in the thriller film Forgotten, showing his versatility as a rising star. However, it was his role in All of Us Are Dead that catapulted him to fame, where he took on the challenging part of a menacing high school bully in the hit zombie horror series. His portrayal of a complex villain garnered international attention, setting the stage for his next big role as the lovable sidekick in the fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls. The contrasting characters demonstrated his impressive range and solidified his reputation as a versatile actor.

In recent years, Yoo In Soo continued to shine in popular dramas such as The Good Bad Mother and The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch. He also made his theatrical debut in the play Island, generously donating all proceeds to charity. Before enlisting, the actor wrapped filming for a cameo role in the upcoming 2025 drama Study Group, alongside stars like Hwang Min Hyun and Han Ji Eun.

As Yoo In Soo embarks on this new chapter with the Air Force, fans eagerly await his return, confident that he will complete his service with the same dedication and passion he brings to his craft.

