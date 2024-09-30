7 Yook Sungjae dramas to watch which showcase idol turned actor’s versatile charms

If you're looking for Yook Sungjae dramas to experience the versatile charm of this idol-turned-actor, here are seven shows to check out. Yook Sungjae, also known mononymously as Sungjae, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, model, host, and entertainer. As a member of the boy group BtoB and its sub-group BTOB Blue, he has garnered a dedicated fanbase. Beyond his musical activities, Sungjae has made a name for himself in television dramas, becoming a beloved star in the industry.

7 Yook Sungjae drama to watch for exploring the star’s talent

1. Reply 1994

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Jung Woo, Go Ara, Yoo Yeon Seok

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2013

Genre: Youth, romance, comedy

Rewind to the year that marked the rise of the first-generation K-pop group Seo Taiji and the Boys, as well as the inception of the Korean Basketball League. We meet Sung Na Jung (Go Ara), whose family runs a boarding house that hosts six friends.

The focus is on Trash (Jung Woo), a medical student, and Chil Bong (Yoo Yeon Seok), a star baseball player. Na Jung has a crush on Trash, who sees her as just a friend, while Chil Bong, popular with the girls, harbors feelings for Na Jung. In 2014, Yook Sungjae appeared in the television series Reply 1994 as Sung Joon, also known as Ssukssuk, who is Na Jung's younger brother. Together, they navigate the awkward moments that arise as friendship begins to evolve into something deeper.

2. Plus Nine Boys

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Kim Young Kwang, Kyung Soo Jin, Oh Jung Se

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2014

Genre: Romance, comedy

Longtime friends who have shared countless experiences also find themselves working together in the same office, where simmering romance has lingered beneath the surface of their friendship. As they face office rivalries and challenges, the romantic tension escalates.

Kang Jin Goo (Kim Young Kwang) is not only skilled at his job but also charming with the ladies, while his friend Ma Se Young (Kyung Soo Jin) comes from a small town and isn’t as polished. Despite this, her loyalty, humor, and authenticity have won Jin Goo’s heart.

Yook Sungjae plays Kang Min Gu, a 19-year-old hot-tempered high school senior and judo athlete. Min Gu aspires to earn a scholarship to his dream college, which requires him to dedicate himself fully to winning a gold medal in his competitive matches. It’s a relatable tale of growing up, where both characters discover important truths about themselves and each other.

3. Who Are You: School 2015

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Kim So Hyun, Nam Joo Hyuk

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance, comedy, suspense

In Who Are You: School 2015, Kim So Hyun portrays both Lee Eun Bi and Lee Eun Byul, twin sisters who were separated at a young age. When Eun Byul goes missing, Eun Bi steps in to take her place. Han Yi Ahn (Nam Joo Hyuk) has feelings for Eun Byul and, unknowingly, begins to develop feelings for the new Eun Byul, who is actually Eun Bi.

The angst and romance among these high school students will tug at your heartstrings. As the sixth installment in the School series, you’ll find yourself immersed in their love lives, relating to the various issues and challenges they face. In this particular series, you’ll especially fall for the charming and quirky Gong Tae Kwang (Yook Sungjae), who captures the hearts of many!

Yook Sungjae is truly incredible! In addition to his success as a member of the boy group BTOB, he has made a name for himself as a skilled actor, proving his talent beyond his idol background. The listed Yook Sungjae dramas above showcase his impressive acting range, making them a must-watch for fans and anyone looking to discover more about this talented star.

4. The Village: Achiara's Secret

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Jang Hee Jin, Moon Geun Young, Ju Wan On

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance, comedy, horror

English teacher Han So Yoon (Moon Geun Young) receives a mysterious letter that draws her to the seemingly idyllic village of Achiara. On her very first day, she stumbles upon an unidentifiable corpse. Teaming up with rookie cop Park Woo Jae (Yook Sungjae), they set out to solve the murder, only to unwittingly uncover even darker secrets hidden by the townspeople. This is definitely one village you'd want to avoid at all costs!

5. Goblin

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na

IMDB Rating: 8.6

Release year: 2016

Genre: Romance, comedy, fantasy

The invincible general Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) has been cursed with immortality, doomed to wander the earth as a goblin. After nearly a century, he seeks the one woman destined to be his bride and help remove the sword lodged in his chest. Meanwhile, the orphaned Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) has been labeled a “miscellaneously omitted person” by a frustrated grim reaper (Lee Dong Wook). Eun Tak’s existence has disrupted the balance of fates that the grim reaper oversees, and he is on the lookout for a chance to set things right.

In addition, Eun Tak possesses the unique ability to see ghosts and summon the goblin. Kim Shin, a distinguished and wealthy gentleman in the modern world, is irresistibly drawn to Eun Tak, fully aware that she is his destined bride. As the goblin introduces her to a magical world previously unknown to her, their union comes with a heavy price, filled with challenges and sacrifices. Adding another layer to the story, the grim reaper discovers his long-lost soulmate in Sunny (Yoo In Na), a charming chicken shop owner.

Yook Sung Jae plays Yoo Deok Hwa, a rebellious yet kind-hearted chaebol heir and the only grandson of the Yoo family, tasked with looking after the Goblin. Initially, he’s a spoiled young adult more interested in securing a new credit card after being cut off than in his family’s responsibilities. However, as he learns about the true identities of the Goblin and the Grim Reaper, he forms a strong bond with them. Eventually, it’s revealed that the Almighty took over his body for a time to weave together the fates of Kim Shin, Ji Eun-tak, the Grim Reaper, and Sunny.

6. Mystic Pop-up Bar

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Hwang Jung Eum, Choi Won Young, Kang Bae

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Release year: 2020

Genre: Comedy, fantasy. drama

Mystic Pop-Up Bar features Hwang Jung Eum, Yook Sung Jae, and Choi Won Young as three characters dedicated to helping others heal their emotional wounds, even seeking revenge when needed. Based on the webtoon by Bae Hye Soo, published on June 1, 2016, the series surprisingly blends various elements like action, romance, revenge, and fantasy. It’s no wonder the webtoon and drama have both found such success!

Mystic Pop-Up Bar follows Chef Gwi (Choi Won Young), a part-timer at a charming outdoor bar run by Wol Joo (Hwang Jung Eum). Wol Joo has a unique gift: she helps her customers heal their emotional wounds and solve their problems by entering their dreams. Together, they navigate the complexities of their patrons’ lives in this heartwarming and whimsical drama.

7. The Golden Spoon

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Yeon Woo, Lee Jung Won, Jung Chaeyeon

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2022

Genre: Comedy, fantasy. romance

Based on a webtoon, The Golden Spoon follows the story of a boy from a poor family who uses a mysterious golden spoon to switch fates with his wealthy friend. Yook Sungjae stars as Lee Seung Chun, who encounters an old lady selling goods on the street and is given the chance to choose a new life.

Lee Jong Won plays Hwang Tae Yong, who finds himself reluctantly swapping fates with Seung Chun. Jung Chaeyeon portrays the honest and principled Na Joo Hee, born into a chaebol family, while Yeon Woo plays the confident and attractive Oh Yeo Jin, who also comes from a wealthy background.

