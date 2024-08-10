Sunjae's character's unclear end, Yoo In Na's empty shop, and more plotholes in Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun's Goblin

Goblin offers a departure from the typical rom-com vibe we often see in Kim Eun Sook’s previous works. This drama centers on a goblin (played by Gong Yoo) and his bride (played by Kim Go Eun) as they navigate a complex romance. Their relationship is challenged by serious and supernatural obstacles that threaten to keep them apart. This premise stands out from the usual K-drama tropes, providing a fresh and intriguing take on the genre.

The series gained such immense popularity that Quebec, Canada, has become a sought-after destination for many K-drama fans, thanks to its role as a filming location. Goblin offered a heart-wrenching romance and a bromance that many consider one of the best ever.

The show features memorable lines that are still recited by fans, and the sizzling kiss scene remains a highlight, continuing to attract attention. It is undeniably one of the best K-dramas to date! But as many, this K-drama also features some huge plotholes. Let’s take a look at few!

Yoo In Na’s empty chicken restaurant

With an actress as stunning as Yoo In Na, it's hard to believe that her character Sunny can't attract even a single customer to her restaurant. Olive Chicken Cafe, which is a recurring location in the drama, remains oddly empty despite Sunny's charm. One would expect that that atleast there would a few customers visiting her store as her charm would naturally draw in many, aside from just The Grim Reaper. The continual emptiness of the restaurant could hint at a deeper plot point, or it might be a plot inconsistency.

Advertisement

Yook Sungjae’s character just vanishing

In the finale of Goblin, after Kim Go Eun's character Ji Eun Tak dies, we see other characters, such as Grim Reaper and Sunny, also meeting their end and getting reborn. However, the fate of Yook Sungjae's character, Deok Hwa, remains ambiguous. The series introduces a butler who works alongside the Goblin, Kim Shin, but it is never clarified whether this butler is indeed Deok Hwa or not. The question of Deok Hwa's true fate is left unresolved, leaving fans to speculate about his ultimate destiny.

Sunny and Grim Reaper meeting again

In the series finale of Goblin, Grim Reaper (played by Lee Dong Wook) and Sunny (played by Yoo In Na) enter their next lives with Grim Reaper becoming a detective named Lee Hyuk and Sunny becoming an actress. In their past life, they leave the tea room together to bid farewell to the Goblin, Kim Shin, but notably, they do not drink the tea which usually makes people forget their past lives.

Advertisement

The series does not explain whether Grim Reaper and Sunny retain their memories from their previous lives or if the tea is unnecessary due to Grim Reaper being a supernatural entity. This point remains ambiguous, leaving fans to wonder if their past memories are preserved or if the rules of the tea room do not apply to them in the same way.

Kim Go Eun’s Ji Eun Tak’s memory retained

In Goblin, after Ji Eun Tak dies while saving children’s bus, she is offered the Oblivion tea by the Grim Reaper, which would help her forget her past life as she moves onto afterlife. She refuses the tea and moves on to the afterlife without it. In her next life, she appears as a high school student and finds Goblin (Kim Shin) in Canada near the graves.

The series does not explicitly explain how Ji Eun Tak knows where to find Kim Shin in her new life. This raises questions about whether she retains memories from her past life or if some form of supernatural connection guides her. If she does retain her memories, the reason she didn't seek him out sooner and how she knew his exact location now remains unclear. The series leaves this aspect open to interpretation, making it a plot hole.

Advertisement

The time zone difference

In the very first episode of Goblin, there’s a scene where Ji Eun Tak calls the Goblin (Kim Shin) to the library. During their conversation, he mentions that he’s attending a death anniversary in Quebec, noting that it's already tomorrow there. When he opens the door, they magically find themselves in Quebec.

The discrepancy arises because South Korea is 12-13 hours ahead of Quebec, making it seemingly impossible for them to instantly arrive there if it's already the next day. Also how come no body in Korea ever wondered where Ji Eun Tak actually went for so many hours. This suggests either a lapse in addressing time zone differences or a hint at the show’s fantastical elements, such as time travel or magical realism, that aren't explicitly detailed.

ALSO READ: Happy Kim Go Eun Day: Goblin, Exhuma, Little Women and more; Exploring talented actress’ versatile roles