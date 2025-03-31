Yumi's Cells confirms season 3 production; Kim Go Eun in talks to reprise titular role 3 years after sequel

Yumi's Cells is finally making a comeback after a three-year hiatus! According to JTBC reports, Season 3 is currently in production and will unveil another exciting chapter of Yumi's life on screen. Fans of the beloved series can finally rejoice, as expectations are high for the upcoming season, following the global success of the previous ones.

Industry insiders have confirmed that Kim Go Eun has been offered the role again, reprising her performance as the charming and relatable Yumi. Studio Dragon, the production company behind the series, verified the news: "It is true that we are producing Season 3. We offered Kim Go Eun to play the role of the protagonist Yumi, and she is currently reviewing.” Likewise, Kim Go Eun's agency, BH Entertainment, echoed similar sentiments, confirming that she is in talks to return.

One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming season is the introduction of Sun Rok, Yumi’s final romantic partner, a character that fans of the original webtoon have long anticipated. With his entrance, the series is expected to explore new emotional depths and character dynamics, making this season a must-watch.

FYI, Yumi's Cells series is based on the hit webtoon of the same name. This series has been praised for its unique narrative style, which perfectly blends live-action storytelling with animated depictions of Yumi’s inner thoughts and emotions, driven by the whimsical cells in her head. A perfect blend of 3D and real-life acting. Following the success of its first two seasons, which connected deeply with audiences, the third season is expected to maintain the series' signature charm while delivering fresh surprises.

For a recap, Yumi’s Cells Season 2 follows the journey of Kim Yu Mi (played by Kim Go Eun) as she navigates love, career, and personal growth. After her breakup, she finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Yoo Ba Bi (played by Jin Young from GOT7). As their relationship deepens, Yumi's inner cells—adorable animated representations of her emotions—work overtime to guide her through love's complexities. Yumi's Cells season 2 helmed by Lee Sang Yeob and Joo Sang Kyu. The question remains who will play her love interest in this series? Will it be GOT 7's Jin Young or someone else?

Stay tuned to know more.