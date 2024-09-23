10 K-dramas to watch when you feel low: Yumi's Cells, Be Melodramatic, Business Proposal, and more

K-dramas, with their heartwarming stories, relatable characters, and stunning visuals, have a unique ability to uplift our spirits. When life gets tough, there's nothing quite like diving into a good K-drama to escape reality and find comfort. Whether you're looking for a laugh, a cry, or simply a distraction, these 10 K-dramas are guaranteed to brighten your day and put a smile on your face.

From heartwarming romances to inspiring coming-of-age tales, this list offers a diverse range of K-dramas to suit every mood. Whether you're feeling lonely, anxious, or simply need a pick-me-up, there's a K-drama out there that will resonate with you. So grab your favorite snacks, get cozy, and prepare to be swept away by the magic of Korean dramas.

1. Welcome to Waikiki

This comedy features three friends running a guesthouse that’s about to fail. Their lives change when they find an abandoned baby. Hilarity ensues as they try to care for the child while dealing with their own problems. The show is filled with funny moments and heartwarming friendship, making it a perfect pick-me-up.

2. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

A city dentist moves to a small seaside village and meets a local man who helps her adjust. As they grow closer, they heal each other's emotional wounds. This romantic comedy beautifully captures the charm of small-town life and the joy of unexpected love, leaving viewers feeling warm and happy.

3. She Was Pretty

Kim Hye Jin, once beautiful and popular, struggles with her looks as an adult. When she reunites with her childhood friend, their relationship takes unexpected turns filled with laughter and touching moments. The series highlights themes of self-acceptance and inner beauty, making it relatable and uplifting.

4. Hospital Playlist

This heartwarming series follows five doctors who have been friends since medical school. Each episode combines humor with touching stories from their personal and professional lives. The strong bonds of friendship and the challenges they face provide a comforting watch that celebrates life’s joys.

5. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

This drama centers around a female weightlifter pursuing her dreams while navigating first love. It emphasizes self-discovery, friendship, and determination in a lighthearted way. The charming characters and their supportive relationships make it an inspiring and feel-good watch.

6. Oh My Ghostess

A shy chef becomes possessed by a ghost who wants to fulfill her unaccomplished desires. This unique blend of comedy and romance leads to funny situations as the chef learns to embrace her true self while helping the ghost find peace. It's both entertaining and heartwarming.

7. Yumi's Cells

Based on a webtoon, this series explores the life of Yumi through her brain cells that represent her emotions. It humorously depicts her romantic adventures and personal growth, making it relatable for anyone navigating love and life’s challenges while providing plenty of laughs.

8. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Do Bong Soon is a petite woman with superhuman strength who dreams of becoming a game developer. Her journey intertwines with her crush on a CEO, leading to comedic situations that highlight empowerment, romance, and the importance of believing in oneself.

9. Be Melodramatic

This drama follows three friends in their late twenties as they navigate work and love lives filled with ups and downs. Their experiences are relatable, filled with humor and warmth that make it comforting to watch when feeling low or lost.

10. Business Proposal

In this romantic comedy, Shin Ha-ri goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend but ends up meeting her boss instead. The unexpected twists lead to hilarious situations as they navigate their feelings amidst workplace antics, providing plenty of laughs and sweet moments throughout the series.

