Black Obsession: Allu Arjun keeps it classic in velvet bird embroidered tuxedo that costs Rs 1,45,000

Allu Arjun’s obsession with black ain't something new! Be it a simple black kurta or flaunting his off-duty style in a sweatshirt, the Pushpa actor knows how to make a statement in his favourite colour. For one of the red carpet events recently, Allu Arjun wore a classic velvet tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta. Styled by Ashwin Mawle, Allu Arjun’s black velvet bird embroidered tuxedo is crafted with multiple contrasting silk golden threads. The Pan-India star teamed his classic, expensive tux with formal pants and a black round-neck tee. Formal shoes and specs completed his look which is befitting for a cocktail or reception.

See Photos below:

Clicked by Sujay Naidu, Allu Arjun treats us yet again with another dashing look in black. Give him anything black and he can pull it off like a pro!

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda served a similar look by the same designer. Styled by Harmann Kaur, VD wore a bandhgala bird embroidery jacket made of contrasting silk strands. He teamed it with formal pants. To up his fashion game, the Liger actor added a pair of black sunglasses as an accessory to his outfit. Also Read| Rashmika Mandanna wears two different heels; Makes Kareena Kapoor's K3G fashion faux pas a trend again