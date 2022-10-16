Black Obsession: Allu Arjun keeps it classic in velvet bird embroidered tuxedo that costs Rs 1,45,000
Allu Arjun treats us yet again with another dashing look in black and we cannot stop talking about it.
Allu Arjun’s obsession with black ain't something new! Be it a simple black kurta or flaunting his off-duty style in a sweatshirt, the Pushpa actor knows how to make a statement in his favourite colour. For one of the red carpet events recently, Allu Arjun wore a classic velvet tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta.
Styled by Ashwin Mawle, Allu Arjun’s black velvet bird embroidered tuxedo is crafted with multiple contrasting silk golden threads. The Pan-India star teamed his classic, expensive tux with formal pants and a black round-neck tee. Formal shoes and specs completed his look which is befitting for a cocktail or reception.
See Photos below:
Clicked by Sujay Naidu, Allu Arjun treats us yet again with another dashing look in black. Give him anything black and he can pull it off like a pro!
Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda served a similar look by the same designer. Styled by Harmann Kaur, VD wore a bandhgala bird embroidery jacket made of contrasting silk strands. He teamed it with formal pants. To up his fashion game, the Liger actor added a pair of black sunglasses as an accessory to his outfit.
Meanwhile, talking about Allu Arjun's upcoming films, he has been constantly making his presence in the commercials while there's enough buzz for Pushpa: The Rule. The makers have started working on the Pushpa 2 already. Allu Arjun is set to join the first schedule of the film very soon.
Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.