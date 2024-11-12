Blazers, Mini-dresses to Sexy Tops: Mira Kapoor’s recent photo dump is for fashionistas who like to pass classy and minimal vibe check

When it comes to casual fit-check goals, Mira Kapoor has taken the lead. Mira Kapoor has a knack for slaying casual outfits, and her recent photo dump is proof. Her recent post gives a glimpse of her classy yet minimal wardrobe. From jeans and t-shirts to midi dresses, her outfits are all about keeping up with her busy life with a dash of glam.

In this article, we’ve got you 5 Best Mira Kapoor’s casual outfits that are perfect for rocking everything from casual dinner dates to shopping sprees. Let’s check it out!

1. Jeans and T-shirt Look

Mira Kapoor enjoys her time shopping but it’s her outfit that we love more. For every girl’s favorite outing is shopping, Mira decided to step out all decked up in the beige top designed with full sleeves, and a round neck, giving all the cozy feels. The entrepreneur paired her top with straight-fit blue jeans. Her beige and blue combination is the perfect fashion inspo for every college-going girl.

For a cool effect, Mira decided to keep her hair open and cover it with a brown cap that added the understated charm. At last, to complete her look, she chose to kick off her day with stylish white sneakers, a wardrobe staple to keep up with the cool, and classy appearance.

2. Winter Blazer Look

As winter is around the corner, it’s time to bring out all the warm cozy outfits. Also, it’s time to add new additions to your wardrobe just like Mira Kapoor did. She shared a photo layering her beige top with a grey blazer, enhancing her winter look to the next level.

The grey blazer gives off all the right winter vibes, perfect for the best fashion-forward moments. She paired her top layers with straight-fit jeans, perfect to keep it relaxed, and elegant.

3. Midi Dress

Ditch the basic summer tops, and jeans look, and try something like Midi dresses. Mira Kapoor with a knack for keeping up with the latest trends, enjoys the summer vibes in the Zimmermann’s Eden Long Sleeve Midi Dress priced tag at Rs 1,22,370. The dress designed with the ruffled details at the hem of sleeves, V-necklines, and cinched waist, showed how to keep the outfit fun, and relaxed.

She styled her look with black heels featuring strappy details at the front, known as Aura Mule 85 worth Rs 50, 214. To not overdo her look, Mira kept her hair open, styled in the middle partition, and tucked one side behind the ears, flaunting her tiny sparkling earrings.

4. Frilled top with tuck shorts

Frilled tops are back in fashion, and we can’t deny that their charm is still the same. Mira Kapoor showed her love for frilled details by donning an Illustration Frilled Top from the shelves of Zimmermann. The top worth Rs 52,745 is perfect to add a fun, and relaxed vibe to your look.

To give a classy yet chic style to her look, she paired her top with Illustration Tuck Shorts valued at Rs 45,150. The hot short was all about golden work against the black backdrop.

5. Shirt and Short Look

In the mood for a weekend outing? Then, it’s Mira Kapoor who you can rely on some serious fashion advice. She stepped out for her outing in NOIB’s Alicia Shirt worth Rs 6,950. Her overall look is Gen-Z-coded, as she styled it keeping the top buttons open, and paired it with the shorts.

However, other than her outfit, her accessories were definitely adding a glamorous effect. She carried a green-colored Medium LOEWE Font Tote in Raffia priced tag at ₹155,000.

With her stunning fashion pieces, Mira Kapoor surely knows how to make our hearts skip a beat. From dinner dates to family functions, her casual outfits are everything you need for a classy appearance.

