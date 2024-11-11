Sonam Kapoor channels retro charm in polka dot dress paired with a Dior bag worth Rs 2 Lacs

With fashion running in her veins, it’s no surprise that Sonam Kapoor always leaves us spellbound with her gorgeous appearances. Recently, the actress was spotted in the city with her husband, Anand Ahuja, wearing a white polka dot dress, proving that the polka dot trend isn’t going anywhere soon. Now, let's check out the details.

Sonam Kapoor was giving off serious Belle vibes as she was snapped in the city wearing a polka dot dress by Bella Freud, worth Rs 29K. Her black dress, adorned with white polka dots, added both a classic and modern edge to her look. The dress stood out with its high neckline, full sleeves, and puff details at the shoulders. The cinched waist and flowy design at the bottom made her look like a princess straight out of a fairytale. The ankle-length dress added a dash of glamour to her overall appearance.

She carried the entire look with elegance, pairing it with a Dior handbag valued at approximately Rs 2 lacs. The bag featured the Dior logo on the front, adorned with multicolored floral prints that gave it a playful touch. It also had round handles, making it easy to carry by hand. Not only classy, but this accessory added a bit of practicality to her look—perfect for keeping all the essentials in one place.

Advertisement

We can’t forget that adorable hairstyle, giving off all the retro vibes. To add a retro-cum-cute feel to her look, the actress decided to tie half of her hair back with a cute pink bow pin, leaving the rest loose. This timeless hairstyle left us in awe, and we can’t stop admiring how gorgeous she looked.

Keeping the focus on her polka dot outfit and hair, the actress opted for minimal accessories. She complemented her look with round gold-accented earrings and a matching necklace. To complete the look in style, she wore pink pointed heels, which added a contrasting pop of color.

Overall, Sonam Kapoor’s recent look was a perfect combination of the dress, hairstyle, and accessories, coming together to create an adorable and mesmerizing appearance we can’t help but fall in love with.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora steps out in quirky denim Bermuda and jacket, but it’s the waistband that gives the main character energy