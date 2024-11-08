Janhvi Kapoor’s pastel-hue custom saree by Manish Malhotra screams ‘When you can’t eat a cassata, be one’

Just when you thought your wedding outfits were sorted, Janhvi Kapoor decided to drop a bomb by wearing a multi-color saree, and without any doubt, it’s taking that top spot. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share her pastel-perfect moments in a saree that has left us in total awe. Let’s see what her look is all about.

The absolute head stunner, Janhvi Kapoor has always left us admiring her beauty and choice of ensembles. And her recent look is the perfect example of it. The actress was seen donning a custom multicolor threadwork floral saree by Manish Malhotra, which made her look no less than a royal beauty. Her ombre saree looks like a perfect pastel palette featuring lilac, pink, yellow, and blue.

The sheer, flowy fabric gives off major relaxed vibes and adorns intricate embroidery at the borders adding that perfect sparkle to her morning look. Her blouse is not like your usual strap blouse. It gives the accents of an off-shoulder fit but there’s a twist. The blouse has a delicate net work around the neck, just the right pick to serve some serious glam vibes. The multi-color floral detailing perfectly matches the vibe of her saree and makes her whole outfit look like a rainbow wrapped around her.

In order to give an elegant touch to her saree, Janhvi Kapoor decided to accessorize it with a multi-layered breaded choker, but that square green gemstone, adorned by stone detailing was a catchy feature. For earrings, the actress chose the same gemstone earrings that perfectly complement the overall vibe of her look.

Her makeup is all soft and leaves a dramatic glam effect. Janhvi gave a classy touch to her look with voluminous long eyelashes, defined brows, shimmery eyeshadow, glossy cheeks, and the perfect nude shade. Her subtle choice of makeup made her saree the centerpiece.

Instead of trying out some dramatic hairstyles, the actress decided to the hair open. The middle partition looks perfect, letting her hair flow naturally and highlighting her facial features.

Get ready to vibe like a fairy-tale princess because this pastel-hued saree looks like it came straight out of your Pinterest board.

