Janhvi Kapoor paints a picture of traditional elegance in red saree paired with green blouse worth Rs 1,62,000

Last night, on 14th August, Janhvi Kapoor made a memorable appearance at the Rajadhiraj musical event held at NMACC Mumbai. She was spotted wearing a breathtaking red saree by the designer Torani. The saree was a true showstopper, and it’s easy to see why it would be a perfect addition to any bride’s wedding trousseau. Let’s dig deeper into her look.

The vibrant red hue of her saree was beautifully complemented by intricate golden embroidery. It featured detailed dori and antique dabka work, along with delicate moti and sequin embellishments. The saree also had a lovely badla lace border, adding an extra touch of sophistication to the design.

The Mili actress paired this gorgeous saree with a green blouse made from Jeni silk. The blouse had full sleeves and plunging neckline, showcasing exquisite antique dabka work and intricate zari detailing. The combination of these elements made the saree look both luxurious and elegant. Her saree costs a whopping Rs 1,62,000.

Janhvi Kapoor’s saree is a perfect choice for several occasions especially for those who love traditional elegance. For brides, this saree is perfect as the luxurious fabric and intricate embroidery make it a standout choice for wedding day or as a part of bridal trousseau. It is also ideal for grand receptions or engagement parties. Whether it’s Diwali, Durga Puja or any other major festival, a saree like this will add a touch of glamour.

Advertisement

Circling back to Janhvi Kapoor, with her bright red saree she carefully chose accessories, which enhanced her outfit even more. Janhvi opted for a golden choker adorned with green droplets which gave her look a regal elegance and complemented the rich red hue of the saree. She paired the choker with matching golden earrings featuring delicate strings which held her earrings in place.

Her make-up featured a dewy base that gave her skin a fresh and glowing appearance. She added a subtle flush to her cheeks and applied highlighter to accentuate her cheeks. Her eyes were lined with thick kohl, creating a dramatic effect and it was balanced with nude eyeshadow for a soft look. a black bindi added a traditional touch, tying her look together and arched brows defined her face. She finished her look with her hair styled in loose waves with a middle part.

Janhvi's look is sure to impress, as red is a color that looks great on everyone, enhancing various skin tones. Its vibrant quality ensures you'll catch everyone's eye, and it remains a beloved choice in traditional attire. So, channel Janhvi's charm with a stunning red saree and prepare for a flood of compliments!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s red saree with a velvet blouse will ensure you top the list of best-dressed wedding guests