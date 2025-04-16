Nita Ambani looks as elegant as ever in black and gold saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla event

When it comes to blending elegance with a strong presence, Nita Ambani is the name that comes to mind. Every time she steps into the spotlight, she ensures she makes a style statement with her approach to confidently flaunting Indian traditions. Today (16th April), she attended the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla event and rocked her aura in the six-yard fashion, and it was a sight to remember. Here is a detailed breakdown of her look!

Along with many celebrities, the one presence that captured our attention was that of Mrs Ambani. She wowed everyone with her black saree that featured golden and silver round all over it, along with the intricate detailing at the borders clearly visible through her pallu. Draped traditionally, the pleats were done perfectly around her waist, whereas the pallu was settled elegantly over her shoulder with one side falling gracefully on her arms.

Bringing a hint of drama to the event, Nita Ambani paired her black saree with a designer golden blouse. The design was simple with the broad neckline and half-sleeves, but wait till you notice the work on it. It was heavily embellished with the tiny golden stone, giving it a sequin shine. With this, it exuded a show-stopping charm, making it perfect to don at high-class events.

When talking about Nita Ambani, one thing that has been constant is that her accessories are always worth admiring. She added a pop of luxury to her neck, adorning it with the multi-layered pearl and diamond necklace, but her ears definitely didn’t lag. It had a statement oversized over earrings, and lastly, she opted for pearl kadas for her wrists. Each piece of jewelry was carefully added to her look, making her appearance elegant.

The dewy finish glow on her face was achieved with the radiant base. To ensure her skin looked absolutely perfect, she added a blush glow on her cheekbones. For her eyes, she opted for smoky eyeshadow with the kajal stroke. She decided to paint her lips with glossy lipstick. To enhance her traditional appearance, she added a black round bindi on her forehead. Further, her hair was styled in loose waves parted at the side, framing her look beautifully.

With this look, Nita Ambani didn’t just attend the event but made sure that everyone knew that when she steps in, it will always be her owning the limelight.

