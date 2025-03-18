Nita Ambani showcases elegance of Indian craftsmanship in Double Ikat Patola and handwoven Murshidabad silk saree

In the fashion world, Nita Ambani epitomizes grace and luxury and there’s no denying it. Over the years, we have seen her in various styles, like lehengas, gowns and sarees, and with each appearance, she managed to make the background blur and capture all attention. This time, she has mesmerized us again with her two style statements in sarees, where she was draped in a masterpiece by the renowned designers, Manish Malhotra and Swadesh.

Here is a detailed breakdown of her look!

Manish Malhotra shared the look of Nita Ambani on his social media handle. In the first look, the NMACC head was draped in the nine-motif Double Ikat Patola saree, traditionally known as the Nine Figures Adtala design. It was delicately prepared using the intricate resist-dyeing technique. This striking piece was in a pink hue with prints like a lion, flower, and butterfly drawn all over it.

The post revealed that it took almost seven months to create this masterpiece. Mrs. Ambani elegantly draped it perfectly with the clean pleats on her waist and pallu kept in Gujarati style.

Keeping it elegant and graceful, the Ambani businesswoman decided to style her pink hue saree with the plain pink blouse designed in half-sleeves and scooped neckline. Its simple design contrasts with the quirky print saree, balancing out minimalism and extra glam, turning it into a style inspiration to look forward to.

She completed her overall look with an exquisite ring and Lord Ganesh necklace, both curated with ultra-rare conch pearls. Also, the studs and bangles completed her saree style to perfection. Nita Ambani left her voluminous tresses open and enhanced her beauty with subtle makeup glam that included blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude-shade lipstick.

Lastly, the pink round bindi on her foreheads gave the final touch.

Moving on to her next breathtaking look, it was yet another collaboration between Manish Malhotra and Swadesh. Nita Ambani radiated elegance with a handwoven Murshidabad silk saree meticulously crafted with traditional hand block printing, showcasing her constant support for Indian craftsmanship. The saree was created in an orange and pink hue against the ivory backdrop, elegantly draped but this time in the usual style with the pallu attached to the blouse and the other side falling on her arms.

Balancing the patterned saree, Mukesh Ambani’s wife paired it with the simple ivory blouse, half-sleeves and scooped neckline.

For accessories, she decided to adorn her neck with the heavily-embellished long necklace, matching round studs, bangles, and ring. She tied her hair back into a bun secured in a gajra and the front strands parted at the sides, whereas her beauty radiated minimalism with neutral-toned blush, eyeliner, and a nude lipstick finish.

Both Nita Ambani’s saree looks were perfect in their own way, but one thing that remained constant was her charm and elegance, and that’s what truly captured our interest.