Tamannaah Bhatia adds ‘hearty-twist’ to her Odela 2 promotion look in Torani Kurta set worth Rs 39,500

Tamannaah Bhatia reminisced about her Odela 2 promotion journey as she announced that the highly anticipated movie will be releasing tomorrow, Thursday, 17th April, through a photo carousel on Instagram. The series of aesthetic snaps showcased several pleasing shots of the actress promoting her movie in full swing. She has been serving drop-dead gorgeous ethnic wear outfits throughout her promo trip, and let’s just say—each look slayed. Tammy’s most recent flair was no exception. Here are all the details you need about her newest sway:

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and posted several ethnic wear looks that she flaunted in recent days. However, it’s the heart appliqué kurta set that truly caught our eye. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress posted a sweet car selfie in which she can be seen wearing the Torani Dil Ruba Hiba kurta set, worth Rs 39,500.

The three-piece ethnic suit looked gorgeous and was the perfect pick to turn heads. The pink straight-cut kurta featured unevenly printed, vibrant botanical motifs with vintage rose designs. Its V-neckline held its own charm, boasting delicate embroidery in a contrasting celeste blue color. The same embroidery also decorated the hemline and sleeve cuffs of the kurta.

The traditional wear came with matching pants. The loose-fitting trousers, with slightly cinched hemlines, exuded old-world charm.

The pièce de résistance of Tamannaah’s outfit was her awe-inspiring organza dupatta, which featured a stunning trim of uneven rose appliqués in pink and blue hues. The actress tossed the dupatta around her neck like a cape, letting its beautiful heart-trim command the attention it deserved.

Advertisement

Torani has been a go-to ethnic label for Tamannaah’s Odela 2 promotion looks—and for all the right reasons. The brand’s signature style of infusing India’s soulful vintage sartorial designs into contemporary ethnic wear exudes heartfelt nostalgia and awe like no other.

The Aaj Ki Raat muse accessorized her pink flair with silver oxidized jhumkas, delivering desi IT-girl vibes. For this look, she embraced soft-glam makeup with subtle eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and naturally pink lips topped with gloss. The diva completed her traditional sway by wearing a bindi.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Excited to see Kiara Advani's 1st appearance with baby bump? A look at times when Rihanna, Cardi B exuded pregnancy glow on red carpet